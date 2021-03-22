IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Myanmar: Army uproots ethnic villagers amid anti-coup protests
This crisis in the borderlands has been overshadowed by the deadly crackdown on the mass movement protesting the military’s takeover of power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
This crisis in the borderlands has been overshadowed by the deadly crackdown on the mass movement protesting the military’s takeover of power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
world news

Myanmar: Army uproots ethnic villagers amid anti-coup protests

This largely unseen repression continues even now. In the country’s remote southeast, an army offensive has driven as many as 8,000 ethnic Karen people to flee their homes in what aid groups say is the worst upheaval there for nearly 10 years.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:42 AM IST

In the jungles of southeast Myanmar, the army was shooting and otherwise oppressing civilians long before last month’s military coup.

This largely unseen repression continues even now. In the country’s remote southeast, an army offensive has driven as many as 8,000 ethnic Karen people to flee their homes in what aid groups say is the worst upheaval there for nearly 10 years.

They’re now living in the jungle, with fears growing for their health and security, and no prospect of an early return.

This crisis in the borderlands has been overshadowed by the deadly crackdown on the mass movement protesting the military’s takeover of power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

But it also is a reminder of the brutal force Myanmar's army has long used against civilians, and in particular the country's ethnic minorities.

The Karen National Union, the leading political body for the Karen, for now is shouldering all of the displaced people’s basic needs for food, shelter and security.

But in the long run, that will be a challenge for the group, said Padoh Saw Taw Nee, head of the KNU’s foreign affairs department, in an email interview.

“Therefore the international community should reach out with humanitarian assistance to these people who are in need as soon as possible,” he said.

The Karen are among more than a dozen ethnic groups that have been seeking greater autonomy from the central government since Myanmar, then known as Burma, became independent from Britain in 1948.

At times the ethnic groups’ guerrilla forces have engaged in full-on armed conflict with the government; in recent years, many have reached an uneasy cease-fire. Their talks with Suu Kyi's government failed to reach a comprehensive political resolution before it was deposed by the coup.

The army, meanwhile, has aggressively expanded its reach in at least two districts in Karen state since 2017, building new bases and roads to try to dominate an area that doesn’t want it there.

In the last few months, troop numbers and activity have scaled up dramatically, according to relief organizations active there.

The Karen’s own armed force, the Karen National Liberation Army, has fought back. In retaliation, the army has increased its attacks and shelled surrounding villages.

Relief agencies say the 8,000 or so people who abandoned their homes for the privations of the jungle are safe and are adapting as well as they can, building bamboo shelters and holding school classes in the open.

But no one knows when they can return or whether their villages will still be standing when they do. Meanwhile, the fields where their crops would grow are untended, threatening food supplies later in the year.

A humanitarian group, the Free Burma Rangers, has been bringing in aid since the attacks began and documenting the Karens' plight. The group was formed in the late 1990s during intense attacks that displaced more than 100,000 Karen people.

Its founder and director, Dave Eubank, is a former member of the U.S. Special Forces who combines evangelical activities with well-disciplined forays by Karen volunteers to deliver medical aid to villagers.

In a recent interview with The Associated Press via satellite phone from the affected area, Eubank spoke of what the displaced Karen desperately need.

He said that stopping attacks by Myanmar troops — “security and survival” — is the top priority.

Food comes next. “As they get displaced they’ve got to eat,” he said. “They can’t go back and start their crops. They can’t prepare for the next fields, they can’t look after the animals,” he said.

Medical care and shelter are also essential, Eubank said.

In 2012, the Karen National Union signed a cease-fire with the government, which it hoped would end decades of military aggression. But Myanmar’s army has repeatedly breached it. This is the worst breach yet, aid groups say.

Hsa Moo from the Karen Environmental and Social Action Network has just returned from the affected area. A former refugee herself, she says it’s heartbreaking.

“This is not a good time for us. This is after the cease-fire; but we thought the cease-fire can help them, but actually not. So they have to flee and they have to hide, so it is very difficult for them to hide in the jungle,” she said.

The Karen long ago learned the brutal nature of the military, independent analyst David Mathieson told The Associated Press.

“What’s interesting about Karen state is a lot of people there see the fighting and now the coup and the civil disobedience movement as intricately linked,” he said. “It’s like ‘Look, we’ve been telling you for years that the enemy is the military.’"

“For all those people who wanted to accommodate the military, when you live in these areas of ongoing armed conflict you know exactly who you are dealing with and you know that you can’t trust them,” he explained.

The lesson he takes from the army's actions in the cities and in the hinterlands: "This is the military trying to subjugate the entire country once again.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
People walk by the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Dabancheng in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China.(REUTERS/ FILE)
People walk by the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Dabancheng in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China.(REUTERS/ FILE)
world news

Australian parliament debates motion on rights abuses in China's Xinjiang

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:08 AM IST
Parliaments in Canada and the Netherlands drew rebukes from Beijing after they passed non-binding motions in February that said the treatment of China's Uighur Muslim minority constituted genocide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This crisis in the borderlands has been overshadowed by the deadly crackdown on the mass movement protesting the military’s takeover of power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
This crisis in the borderlands has been overshadowed by the deadly crackdown on the mass movement protesting the military’s takeover of power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
world news

Myanmar: Army uproots ethnic villagers amid anti-coup protests

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:42 AM IST
This largely unseen repression continues even now. In the country’s remote southeast, an army offensive has driven as many as 8,000 ethnic Karen people to flee their homes in what aid groups say is the worst upheaval there for nearly 10 years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Reed, 49, was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 2010 and has gained a reputation of being a moderate Republican willing to work with Democrats on some issues.(AP)
Reed, 49, was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 2010 and has gained a reputation of being a moderate Republican willing to work with Democrats on some issues.(AP)
world news

US representative apologizes for sexual misconduct, will not run for office

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:24 AM IST
Reed was accused by a former insurance company lobbyist, Nicolette Davis, of inappropriately placing his hand on her during a networking trip in Minneapolis in 2017, the Washington Post reported on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rani Khan, a transgender woman who teaches the Koran at Pakistan's first transgender only madrasa or a religious school, looks at one of her students during a tailoring lesson in Islamabad, Pakistan.(Reuters)
Rani Khan, a transgender woman who teaches the Koran at Pakistan's first transgender only madrasa or a religious school, looks at one of her students during a tailoring lesson in Islamabad, Pakistan.(Reuters)
world news

A transgender Islamic school in Pakistan breaks barriers

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:13 AM IST
The madrasa is an important milestone for the LGBTQ community in the overwhelmingly fundamental Muslim country, where transgender people face ostracism, even though there is no official restriction on them attending religious schools or praying at mosques.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Turkey's new Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu sits at his office in Ankara, Turkey.(Reuters)
Turkey's new Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu sits at his office in Ankara, Turkey.(Reuters)
world news

Turkish lira plunges after Erdogan sacks hawkish central bank chief

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:11 AM IST
  • The appointment of Sahap Kavcioglu, a former banker and ruling party lawmaker, in the early hours on Saturday marked the third time since mid-2019 that Erdogan has abruptly fired a central bank chief.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters cover behind a makeshift barricade facing police in Hlaing Township, Yangon, Myanmar (Reuters).
Protesters cover behind a makeshift barricade facing police in Hlaing Township, Yangon, Myanmar (Reuters).
world news

Myanmar protests: Doctors join 'civil disobedience' movement against coup

Posted by Karan Manral | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:07 AM IST
About 100 doctors, nurses, medical students and pharmacists, wearing long white coats, lined up on a main road in the second-largest city of Mandalay to chant slogans and voice their opposition to the Feb. 1 coup that toppled the elected civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view shows an empty Ocean Drive after an 8pm curfew was imposed by local authorities in an effort to control spring break crowds amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Miami Beach, Florida, US. (Reuters)
A view shows an empty Ocean Drive after an 8pm curfew was imposed by local authorities in an effort to control spring break crowds amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Miami Beach, Florida, US. (Reuters)
world news

Miami Beach extends curfew, emergency powers to control spring break crowds

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:06 AM IST
  • Thousands of people have packed the city's Art Deco Cultural District causing bedlam and lawlessness in recent days when university students typically celebrate spring break, leading some businesses to close voluntarily out of concern for public safety.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police vehicles exit the Intermediate People's Court where Michael Spavor, a Canadian detained by China in December 2018 on suspicion of espionage, stood trial, in Dandong, Liaoning province, China.(REUTERS)
Police vehicles exit the Intermediate People's Court where Michael Spavor, a Canadian detained by China in December 2018 on suspicion of espionage, stood trial, in Dandong, Liaoning province, China.(REUTERS)
world news

China denies foreign diplomats access to Canada's Michael Spavor trial

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:46 AM IST
China detained the two Canadians in December 2018 after Canada detained Huawei Technologies Co. executive Meng Wanzhou in response to a US extradition request. The pair were then charged in June last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The theme of World Water Day 2021 is “Valuing Water” and has been chosen to highlight the value of water in our daily lives.(AFP)
The theme of World Water Day 2021 is “Valuing Water” and has been chosen to highlight the value of water in our daily lives.(AFP)
world news

World Water Day 2021: Theme, history and how the day will be celebrated

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:13 AM IST
  • The resolution to observe World Water Day was first adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 22, 1992, after which March 22 was declared as World Water Day and is celebrated around the world since 1993.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden (Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden (Bloomberg)
world news

'Blunt' Joe Biden says US facing issues with racism, xenophobia and nativism

Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:37 AM IST
Biden' statement, issued on Sunday night, marks the United Nations' International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, created in the 1970s to mark a 1960 massacre in South Africa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker administers the Moderna Inc. Covid-19 vaccine to a visitor at a Covid-19 vaccination center in Rome, Italy,(Bloomberg)
A health worker administers the Moderna Inc. Covid-19 vaccine to a visitor at a Covid-19 vaccination center in Rome, Italy,(Bloomberg)
world news

Europeans' confidence in AstraZeneca jab falls after clotting fears: Poll

AFP, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:17 AM IST
  • A majority of people in the biggest European Union member states, including Germany, France, Spain and Italy, now see the inoculation as unsafe, the recent poll found.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The conflict between the EU and the UK has been growing since Astra informed Brussels it wouldn’t deliver the number of shots it had promised for the first quarter.(Reuters)
The conflict between the EU and the UK has been growing since Astra informed Brussels it wouldn’t deliver the number of shots it had promised for the first quarter.(Reuters)
world news

Covid-19 vaccine battle with UK heats up as EU ready to halt shipments

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:57 AM IST
The EU will start reviewing, and likely rejecting, export authorization of AstraZeneca Plc coronavirus vaccines to the UK until the drugmaker fulfills its delivery obligations to the 27-nation bloc, according to a senior EU official.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The President’s schedule for the coming week, released by the White House, shows no plans for a border visit through Thursday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(AP)
The President’s schedule for the coming week, released by the White House, shows no plans for a border visit through Thursday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(AP)
world news

Joe Biden says he plans to visit US-Mexico border ‘at some point’

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:22 AM IST
  • “At some point I will, yes,” Biden said about a border visit. Asked if he wanted to see first-hand what’s happening at overcrowded migrant processing centers, he added, “I know what’s going on in those facilities.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Facebook, which indefinitely suspended Donald Trump in January, has asked its independent oversight board to decide whether the ban should stand REUTERS/Al Drago/Files(REUTERS)
Facebook, which indefinitely suspended Donald Trump in January, has asked its independent oversight board to decide whether the ban should stand REUTERS/Al Drago/Files(REUTERS)
world news

Trump plans social media return with his own platform, adviser tells Fox News

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:14 PM IST
  • Jason Miller, a spokesman for Trump's 2020 campaign, told the network that Trump would re-enter the social media space with a new platform of his own that would "completely redefine the game."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers tend to a Covid-19 patient in the ICU ward at the Hospital das Clinicas in Porto Alegre, Brazil.(AP)
Health workers tend to a Covid-19 patient in the ICU ward at the Hospital das Clinicas in Porto Alegre, Brazil.(AP)
world news

Covid-19: Over 122 million cases recorded globally, at least 2.71 million deaths

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:57 PM IST
  • The United States has recorded nearly 29.8 million Covid-19 cases and more than 541,980 related deaths so far.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP