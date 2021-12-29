Army to let SIT record statement of troops in Nagaland firing incident: Report

The Army will provide access to Nagaland's Special Investigation Team to record statements of troops involved in the incidents in which 14 civilian lives were lost in the state’s Mon district on December 4.

An ANI input quoting sources said the unit is located in Jorhat district of Assam.

An inquiry team of the Army probing the botched firing incident in Nagaland was scheduled to visit the incident site at Oting in Mon district on Wednesday.

The Union government has said the incident was a result of mistaken identity as the Army had received information on the movement of extremists in Oting. It had further said a special investigation team formed to look into the case will complete the probe within a month.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Sunday constituted a high-level committee, headed by a secretary-rank officer, to examine the possibility of lifting the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Nagaland, in a bid to soothe the rising tension in the northeastern state over the 14 deaths.

The committee was formed three days after Union home minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma in Delhi. The panel will submit its report within 45 days.

