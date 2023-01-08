2 terrorists killed in Army's crackdown on Dhangri terror attack perpetrators

The Indian Army on Saturday evening gunned down two terrorists in Balakot sector of Mendhar in J&K as part of its operations to nab those involved in the Dhangri killings. The entire area has been cordoned off and anti-terror operations are underway, Army said. The security forces have intensified crackdown to nab the terrorists involved in twin terror attacks in Rajouri's Dhangri village in which six civilians including children were killed over two days. Four civilians were killed after two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists opened fire at three houses separated by a distance of 50 metres from each other. The next day, two children aged four and 16 died in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast at the house where the firing had taken place. On Sunday, the toll in the terror attack mounted to seven as an injured named Prince succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at GMC, Jammu. The deceased was the brother of Deepak Kumar, who was killed on the day of attack on January 1.At least 18 companies of Central Reserve Police Force are currently deployed in Rajouri and Poonch to expedite anti-terror operations, a decision taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in wake of the spike in targeted killings in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. A team of National Investigation Agency investigators had visited Dhangri village to carry out initial probe into the killings which has triggered massive outrage in the Valley. The J&K Police have announced a ₹10 lakh reward to anyone sharing intel about the attackers.

