Around 38000 dengue cases reported in Bengal; Kolkata among worst hit

Around 38000 dengue cases were reported this season in West Bengal until September 20 with Kolkata and districts in the southern part of the state being the worst hit.

Mosquitoes biting an infected person spread the disease further. (Shutterstock)

An official said North 24 Parganas was the worst affected district (8535 cases) followed by Kolkata (4427), Murshidabad (4266), Nadia (4233), and Hooghly (3083). “North 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, and Nadia share borders with Bangladesh, which is battling a dengue outbreak. South 24 Parganas, another bordering district, registered 1276 cases.”

A second official said as Bangladesh is witnessing a major outbreak, people carrying the virus may come here. “Mosquitoes biting an infected person may spread the disease further. The strains of India and Bangladesh may also be different,” said the second official.

According to the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control data, West Bengal registered the highest dengue cases in the country last year (67271) and at least 30 deaths.

The state registered around 7000 cases between September 13 and 20. “The worst affected are the 15 districts of south Bengal where 34,905 cases have been detected. The eight districts of north Bengal, which includes the hills of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, recorded around 3276 cases,” said the second official.