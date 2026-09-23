‘Arrest CEC Gyanesh Kumar; repoll on pre-SIR basis’: Mamata Banerjee

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) founder Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday demanded the arrest the chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and said that fresh polls, based on pre-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral rolls, should be held in the states where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won after the SIR was conducted.

The former chief minister also accused the CEC of ensuring that the BJP’s win in all the elections since 2024. (ANI)

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“Gyanesh Kumar should be arrested and criminal proceedings should be initiated against him. BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] and Kumar are a joint venture company. He was the mastermind behind the ‘Special Incentive from Ruling Party’, looting votes and hijacking counting centres. I have never seen such a scam,” Banerjee said.

Her statements followed a report by The Indian Express that said election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi raised written objections at least 14 times over 10 months saying they weren’t told about decisions taken in the commission’s name.

Deep Dive Why did Mamata Banerjee demand the arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar? Mamata Banerjee accused Gyanesh Kumar of being involved in a vote manipulation scam and demanded his arrest, claiming he was the mastermind behind improper electoral practices that led to the Bharatiya Janata Party's victories. What are the concerns raised by election commissioners regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process? Election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi raised multiple written objections about the SIR, arguing that the process of deleting names from the electoral rolls was not properly approved and could compromise voter rights. What actions are opposition leaders calling for regarding the elections conducted under Gyanesh Kumar's leadership? Opposition leaders are demanding the annulment of recent elections held under Gyanesh Kumar and fresh polls based on pre-SIR electoral rolls, as they claim the SIR has led to illegal deletions of voters.

Also Read:‘Mastermind, treason, biggest scam’: Opposition attacks Gyanesh Kumar after report claims ECI dissent

“The BJP didn’t win in West Bengal, Bihar, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. They did it forcefully. We had repeatedly flagged this issue. No one listened. INDIA bloc leaders informed the Chief Justice of India about everything. We sought an appointment so that we can meet him and describe everything in details,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} No Election Commission of India (ECI) officers commented on Banerjee’s statements. The ECI countered the claims in the media report and said “internal checks-and-balances were standard” practice but decisions were ultimately taken unanimously. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No Election Commission of India (ECI) officers commented on Banerjee’s statements. The ECI countered the claims in the media report and said “internal checks-and-balances were standard” practice but decisions were ultimately taken unanimously. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read:Uddhav Thackeray seeks CEC Dnyanesh Kumar’s removal amid EC row

Other top leaders of political parties including Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Akhilesh Yadav have also launched an attack on the CEC.

While Yadav said that future polls should not be held under Kumar, Kejriwal demanded the arrest and prosecution of the CEC. Gandhi called the alleged “vote chori” a “crime against the Indian people” and a direct attack on the Constitution.

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Banerjee said that the CEC has no moral right to continue anymore and that the chair of the CEC doesn’t suit Kumar. The former chief minister also accused the CEC of ensuring that the BJP’s win in all the elections since 2024, including the Lok Sabha polls and the West Bengal assembly polls.

“I came to know that Gandhi and Kejriwal has address the media. INDIA bloc leaders will meet very soon. There needs to be a public awakening. In the states, where the BJP won after conducting SIR, fresh polls should be held on the basis of pre-SIR electoral roll,” Banerjee said.