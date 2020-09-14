Arrest, search without warrant under UP’s new special security force rules

india

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 11:48 IST

A special force will be set up in Uttar Pradesh that can search and arrest without a warrant, said the government on Sunday. Called the Special Security Force, the government plans to launch it within the next three months.

The force will be deployed for the security of strategic and vital installations, high court, district court, state government administrative premises, religious spots, Metro Rail, airports, banks, industrial undertakings and any other establishment notified by the state government.

Additional chief secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said the SSF has been established in view of an Allahabad high court order to the state government for security and protection of all court premises in the state. The force will have the power to search and make arrests without a warrant, he added.

The state legislative assembly passed the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force Bill-2020 in the monsoon session, paving the way for constitution of the specialised force.

He added that the director general of police (DGP) had been directed to submit a road map for constitution of SSF within three days, a proposal for various posts in the force within seven days and rules for implementation of the SSF Act within 15 days.

The DGP has directed to submit a suggestion for the launch of the first phase of the SSF within three months, Awasthi said.

Considered the dream project of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government has decided to constitute five battalions of SSF in the first phase with 1,913 personnel. The total strength of the force will be 9,919 personnel. The state government would spend Rs 1,747.06 crore on the constitution of five battalions, he said.

In the first phase, the state government will take the assistance of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and use its infrastructure. An IPS officer of additional director general (ADG) rank will head the force, but superintendence of the force will vest in DGP.