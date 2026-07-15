Arrival from Bali, 6 weeks in Goa, missing passport: Mystery trail of US national arrested at Nepal border

Investigators are reconstructing the journey to and across India, including a trip to Goa, of Jordan Brown – the 36-year-old US national arrested while allegedly attempting to cross into Nepal from Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj on July 11.

An American citizen, identified as Jordan Brown from California, was arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) near the Sonauli India-Nepal border on July 11 (ANI)

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Brown, a California resident, was apprehended late on July 11 during a joint operation by the 22nd Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Sonauli police after he allegedly attempted to cross into Nepal through an unauthorised route in Maharajganj district without valid travel documents, HT reported earlier.

Officials cited in the earlier report said Brown told investigators he had met a Nepali national during a six-week stay in Goa and was travelling to Sonauli to meet him before crossing into Nepal. Brow, however, failed to provide the man’s full name, address or contact details. Brown also reportedly claimed his passport had been left with an acquaintance in Karnataka's Bengaluru but failed to provide the person’s complete identity or contact details.

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{{^usCountry}} Brown's travel history before being arrested included an arrival from Indonesia's Bali, a six-week stay in Goa and a later travel to Sonauli, a major open border transit town in the Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh, India, linking India and Nepal. Mystery over Brown's ‘mission’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brown's travel history before being arrested included an arrival from Indonesia's Bali, a six-week stay in Goa and a later travel to Sonauli, a major open border transit town in the Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh, India, linking India and Nepal. Mystery over Brown's ‘mission’ {{/usCountry}}

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Brown's movement, itinerary and purpose of travel are under scanner given his inability to identify the other individuals in question, investigators said, adding that scrutiny over the Investigators said.

Brown's journey across India is being reconstructed, examining his digital footprint and verifying whether anyone assisted him in reaching the border.

Officials said central intelligence and immigration agencies are verifying Brown’s travel history, the whereabouts of his passport and the identities of the people he claimed to have met.

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The reported recovery of a Chinese passport among his belongings and his claim of having served in the US Navy and Special Forces are also being probed. Officials stressed that both claims are being independently verified and that no suspicious links have been established so far beyond the alleged immigration violation.

Officials said the 36-year-old US national arrived in India from Bali about eight weeks ago, spent nearly six weeks in Goa and later travelled to Sonauli. He also claimed to have visited nearly 70 countries.

Brown was intercepted near border pillar number 516 while allegedly attempting to enter Nepal without valid travel documents. Officials alleged he tried to flee when challenged but was caught after a brief chase, according to the earlier HT report.

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After being questioned at the SSB camp, Brown was handed over to Sonauli police, which registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act. A local court later remanded him to judicial custody.