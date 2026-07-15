After arrest on India-Nepal border, US man’s ‘mission’ remains a mystery

An American citizen arrested while allegedly attempting to cross into Nepal illegally in Maharajganj district has come under deeper scrutiny after he failed to identify either the Nepali man he claimed he was travelling to meet or the Bengaluru acquaintance who he said was holding his passport, widening the investigation into his movements and purpose of travel, officials said on Tuesday. Arrested while allegedly attempting to enter Nepal without valid travel documents fails to identify Bengaluru acquaintance holding his passport or the Nepali man he claimed he was to meet (Sourced)

The 36-year-old US national, Jordan Brown, a California resident, was apprehended late on July 11 during a joint operation by the 22nd Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Sonauli police after he allegedly attempted to cross into Nepal through an unauthorised route in Maharajganj district without valid travel documents.

Officials said Brown told investigators he had met a Nepali national during a six-week stay in Goa and was travelling to Sonauli to meet him before crossing into Nepal. However, he could not provide the man’s full name, address or contact details. Brown also claimed his passport had been left with an acquaintance in Bengaluru but failed to provide the person’s complete identity or contact details.

Investigators said the inability to identify either individual has raised questions about Brown’s movements, itinerary and purpose of travel. They are reconstructing his journey across India, examining his digital footprint and verifying whether anyone assisted him in reaching the border.

According to officials, Brown said he arrived in India from Bali about eight weeks ago, spent nearly six weeks in Goa and later travelled to Sonauli. He also claimed to have visited nearly 70 countries.

Brown was intercepted near border pillar number 516 while allegedly attempting to enter Nepal without valid travel documents. Officials alleged he tried to flee when challenged but was caught after a brief chase.

After questioning at the SSB camp, he was handed over to Sonauli police, which registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act. A local court later remanded him to judicial custody.

Officials said central intelligence and immigration agencies are verifying Brown’s travel history, the whereabouts of his passport and the identities of the people he claimed to have met. They are also examining the reported recovery of a Chinese passport among his belongings and his claim of having served in the US Navy and Special Forces. Officials stressed that both claims are being independently verified and that no suspicious links have been established so far beyond the alleged immigration violation.