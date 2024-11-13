Article 370 won’t be restored even if Indira Gandhi returns from heaven: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday declared that Article 370 will not be restored in Jammu and Kashmir even if “Indira Gandhi returns from heaven”. Amit Shah in Maharashtra's Dhule.(PTI)

Former prime minister (late) Indira Gandhi was the grandmother of Congress stalwart Rahul Gandhi.

In 2019, the Narendra Modi government revoked the special status and divided the former state into two union territories.

"Even if Indira Gandhi were to return from heaven, Article 370 won’t be restored," the BJP stalwart told a gathering in poll-bound Maharashtra.

Amit Shah further said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should remember that even if his “fourth generation were to come”, Muslims won’t get reservations meant for Dalits, tribals and other backward castes.

"A few days ago, Ulemas (Muslim scholars) met the president of the Congress party and said Muslims should be given reservation (in jobs and education). If reservation has to be given to Muslims, then reservation for SCs/STs/OBCs will have to be cut. Rahul Baba, not only you but even if your four generations were to come, they cannot cut the quota meant for SCs/STs/OBCs and give it to Muslims," he added.

Voting for the Maharashtra assembly election will take place on November 20.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP(SCP) and Congress, will contest against the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP's 'Mahayuti' alliance.

"They (MVA) will withdraw funds from Maharashtra by using the state's resources and send the money to Delhi. In contrast, if the BJP-led Mahayuti forms a government, the Modi administration will ensure greater development for Maharashtra," Amit Shah said.

He also attacked Rahul Gandhi for carrying a copy of the Constitution during political events.

"Recently, Rahul Gandhi was seen waving a copy of Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution. He used the same copy while taking the oath in Parliament. When some journalists got their hands on the very copy, it had blank pages. By showing a fake Constitution, Rahul broke the trust of people and insulted Babasaheb. Apparently, you have never read the Constitution, Rahul baba,” Shah said.

He took a jibe at senior Congress leader and Rahul Gandhi's mother, Sonia Gandhi.

"Sonia ji tried to land the plane named Rahul Baba 20 times and 20 times the plane crashed. Now again, an attempt is being made to land the plane for the 21st time in Maharashtra. Sonia ji, your Rahul plane is going to crash for the 21st time,” the BJP leader opined.

