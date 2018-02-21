Arunachal CM Pema Khandu accused of rape, says allegations are politically motivated

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu termed on Wednesday allegations of rape labelled against him by a woman from the state as false and politically motivated.

The woman filed a complaint with the National Commission for Women in New Delhi on February 15, alleging Khandu and two more men had drugged and raped her at a circuit house after luring her to there on the pretext of offering her a job.

The woman stated in the complaint that Khandu, who was not the chief minister then, had introduced himself as an army officer. She alleged that police refused to file her complaint and a court dismissed her appeal as well.

“I am shocked and saddened by these false allegations against me. I have always conducted myself honourably and with utmost integrity. In my view, these allegations are politically motivated and crafted by my opponents,” Khandu said in a statement issued by his office.

The woman approached police in 2011 allegedly after seeing Khandu’s picture in a newspaper and recognising him. Police in Itanagar conducted a preliminary investigation into her complaint.

She then approached the court of the chief judicial magistrate in Itanagar, which dismissed the complaint as “devoid of any merit”.