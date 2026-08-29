Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday unveiled a roadmap to make the state's youth more skilled, entrepreneurial and globally competitive by 2036.

Arunachal CM unveils roadmap for youth-driven growth

Khandu, in a video posted on X, said the Arunachal Human Capital & Economic Transformation Vision 2036 and Arun MSME Mission aim to create new avenues for employment and enterprise across the state.

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The vision targets training of 1 lakh youths, 10,000 entrepreneurs and 10,000 apprentices, facilitating 10,000 overseas placements, establishing 100 industry partnerships and transforming all 10 ITIs into modern skill hubs and centres of excellence, he said.

"Today's youth is not only looking for a job, but also looking for employment," Khandu said, underlining the growing entrepreneurial aspirations of young people.

"To give strength to this entrepreneurial spirit, we have started the Arun MSME Mission," he said, adding that 500 MSMEs would be supported every year through revival and capacity upgradation, market linkages, capacity enhancement and export assistance.

He said the initiative would help boost local entrepreneurship, generate employment and accelerate youth-led economic transformation in the state.

"Ambition has no age, and vision has no limits," Khandu said while outlining the Vision 2036.

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{{^usCountry}} He described the vision as a pathway towards building "a future-ready workforce, globally competitive entrepreneurs, and an innovation-driven economy". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He described the vision as a pathway towards building "a future-ready workforce, globally competitive entrepreneurs, and an innovation-driven economy". {{/usCountry}}

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According to the chief minister, the focus would be on equipping young people with skills and opportunities that can enable them to compete not only within the state and country but also in the global marketplace.

He said transforming all 10 ITIs into modern skill hubs and centres of excellence would provide a stronger foundation for skill development, while partnerships with industries would help align training with emerging employment opportunities.

"The youth who get skills today will scale the growth of Arunachal tomorrow," Khandu said.

He said the journey towards 2036 was aimed at building an economy powered by talent, opportunity and global recognition.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.