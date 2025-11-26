Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday urged citizens to uphold constitutional values and strengthen national unity as the country observed Constitution Day, commemorating the adoption of the Indian Constitution. Arunachal Guv, CM call for renewed commitment to constitutional values

The governor, in his message, called upon the people of the state to uphold the sanctity of the Constitution and honour the fundamental duties.

Parnaik urged citizens to reaffirm their commitment to building a just, harmonious and progressive society rooted in constitutional principles.

Highlighting the significance of the day, the governor said Constitution Day serves as a solemn reminder of the vision, wisdom and labour that shaped modern India and deepens the nation's appreciation for its chief architect, B R Ambedkar.

He noted that the Constitution, which came into force on January 26, 1950, ushered in a new era by declaring India a sovereign, democratic republic committed to justice, equality, liberty and fraternity for all.

Parnaik further emphasised Ambedkar's pivotal role as chairman of the drafting committee, noting that he devoted his life to creating a constitutional framework that safeguarded the rights and dignity of every citizen, especially the socially and economically marginalised.

"His legacy as a jurist and champion of equality continues to inspire the nation," the governor added.

Khandu, in his message, saluted the vision of B R Ambedkar and the members of the Constituent Assembly, stating that the Constitution continues to serve as the cornerstone of India's democratic ethos.

"Today we salute the vision of B R Ambedkar and the members of the Constituent Assembly who gave India a constitution founded on justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. Let us live these values every day and build a stronger, united and self-reliant Bharat," he said.

Observed annually on November 26, Constitution Day commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949.

The day honours the work of the Constituent Assembly and reinforces the importance of the fundamental rights, duties and values that guide the nation. It is an occasion for citizens, institutions and governments across India to reaffirm their commitment to constitutional ideals and democratic responsibilities.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.