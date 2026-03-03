Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Holi, expressing hope for harmony and compassion in the society. Arunachal Guv, CM extend Holi greetings

In his message on the eve of Holi, the governor said the festival spreads the message of harmony, goodwill and togetherness.

Describing India as a land of profound cultural diversity, he noted that while Holi is celebrated in myriad ways across regions, its essence remains universal.

"Holi symbolises the victory of good over evil and serves as a gentle reminder of the higher values that guide and protect us in our everyday lives. It also heralds the arrival of spring, a season of renewal, joy, and hope," Parnaik said.

He added that Holi, celebrated with exuberance and a vibrant play of colours, is aptly known as the 'Festival of Colours'. At its core, he said, the festival represents a fresh beginning, opening a new chapter filled with optimism, tolerance and wisdom.

"May this year's celebration strengthen our social bonds, inspire mutual understanding, and usher in renewed hope for a brighter and more inclusive future for all," the governor added.

Khandu also greeted the people on the sacred and auspicious occasion of Chotrul Duchen the Day of Miracles.

"On the sacred and auspicious occasion of Chotrul Duchen the Day of Miracles, I extend my heartfelt greetings and prayers to everyone," Khandu said in a post on X.

"May this holy day multiply merit, strengthen compassion and illuminate our path with wisdom and peace. Let us dedicate our thoughts and actions towards harmony, kindness and the well-being of all sentient beings. May the blessings of the Buddha guide us always," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.