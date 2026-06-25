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Arunachal Pradesh flood: Air Force begins search and rescue ops in Keyi Panyor, SDRF roped in

The Arunachal Pradesh govt activated emergency air support in coordination with the IAF and launched rescue, relief operations in flood-hit Keyi Panyor district

Published on: Jun 25, 2026 10:26 am IST
ANI |
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The Arunachal Pradesh government on Wednesday activated emergency air support and, in coordination with the Indian Air Force (IAF), launched rescue and relief operations in flood-hit Keyi Panyor district after flash floods struck the Poosa area, facilitating the rapid deployment of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and equipment to affected locations.

The IAF subsequently launched an air support mission to airlift personnel and relief materials of the SDRF from Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) to Pitapool in Keyi Panyor district.(Rupjyoti Sarmah (File))

According to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Arunachal Pradesh, the state's Department of Civil Aviation was immediately activated after receiving information about flash floods in the Poosa area and was placed on readiness for rescue and relief operations.

Also Read| Heavy rain triggers flash floods in Arunachal; high alert issued in Assam

Acting on a requisition from the Deputy Commissioner of Keyi Panyor district, the Department of Civil Aviation coordinated with the Eastern Air Command (EAC), Shillong, seeking air support for the evacuation and deployment of rescue personnel and materials.

The IAF subsequently launched an air support mission to airlift personnel and relief materials of the SDRF from Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) to Pitapool in Keyi Panyor district.

The Officials also acknowledged the efforts of Keyi Panyor, Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagar, Koto Mehta, the district police, and the Disaster Management team for providing ground support and coordinating operations despite difficult conditions on the ground.

 
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