Arunachal Pradesh records 9 pc drop in cognisable crimes: NCRB

The state recorded a total of 2,761 crime cases last year, down from 3,039 in 2021, the NCRB said in its latest report.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2022, the state recorded 2,308 cases registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), in comparison to 2,626 such cases reported in the previous year, which was a decrease of 12.1 per cent, it said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Charge sheets were filed in 47.2 per cent of the cases filed in 2022, it added.

The cases under Special & Local Laws (SLL) stood at 433, an increase of 4.84 per cent from the previous year, which saw 413 such cases. Charge sheets were filed in 83.4 per cent of these cases.

The state recorded 45 murder or attempt to murder cases in 2022, 80 cases of crime against women, 199 cases of kidnapping, abduction and human trafficking, and 790 cases of rape, attempt to rape and unnatural offences.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seventeen cases of rioting and 274 cases related to deaths due to negligence during road accidents were also registered, said the NCRB, which is under the Union Home Ministry.