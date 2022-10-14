Arunachal public recruitment body chief resigns on moral ground after paper leak

GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) chairman Nipo Nabam resigned on Friday, nearly one-and-half months after the question paper of the written examination (mains) for the post of assistant engineer (civil) held by the commission on August 27 and August 28 was leaked.

In a letter addressed to Governor Brig. BD Mishra (retd), Nipo Nabam termed the paper leak as an “unpleasant fiasco” perpetrated by an officer of the commission.

“I being the head of the commission feel it prudent and rationale to put in my papers on moral ground,” Nabam said in his letter requesting that his resignation may be accepted.

Nine people have been arrested by the police in connection with the leak of a question paper of the recruitment exam.

In September, the state government said it will hand over the investigation of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) “for free, fair, impartial and swift investigation”. Earlier this week, the government made another request to the Centre for a CBI probe.

APPSC had also decided to cancel all upcoming examinations for recruitment into various government departments till further notice.

On Wednesday, the state government suspended APPSC secretary Jayanta Kumar Ray and joint secretary and controller of examination Suraj Gurung in connection with the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON