Home / India News / Arunachal to send proposal to govt for dereservation of some reserve forests: CM
india news

Arunachal to send proposal to govt for dereservation of some reserve forests: CM

Khandu said, he had recently asked the chief secretary to compile details of such reserve forests and send a proposal to the Centre with a request to use such forest land for carrying out development work.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:45 PM IST
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu(ANI )

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday said that a proposal will be sent to the Centre for dereservation of some forests at foothill areas for implementing development projects.

Many reserve forests at foothill areas were hampering execution of development projects, Khandu informed the assembly.

The chief minister was responding to a question raised by National People's Party (NPP) member Tarin Dakpe on conversion of Kamle Reserve Forest into a wildlife sanctuary in 2015 without conducting any public hearing with residents of four villages having a population of 3,000 people.

Khandu said, he had recently asked the chief secretary to compile details of such reserve forests and send a proposal to the Centre with a request to use such forest land for carrying out development work.

"I have started the process and very soon a meeting will be called with all the stakeholders to find a solution," the chief minister said. Earlier, responding to the question, Environment and Forest Minister Mama Natung said that as per Survey of India toposheet, two villages are located outside the notified wildlife sanctuary.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jawans to take part in top military meet for first time, PM Modi to address it

Nirav Modi case: Lawyer says ex-SC judge Katju made ‘contemptuous’ remarks

Anurag Kashyap, Tapsee Pannu raided in tax evasion probe: 10 points

BSF jawan killed, two others injured in accident in firing range in Jaisalmer

Quoting an order from the Centre, Natung said that the process of dereservation of reserve forests cannot be taken up without approval of the Supreme Court. Howver, he said, he will visit the area and try to resolve the issue.

Dakpe had requested the government to initiate measures to dereserve areas where villages exist since time immemorial and to constitute a committee to study the matter. PTI UPL MM MM

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pema khandu arunachal cm pema khandu
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP