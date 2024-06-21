Arvind Kejriwal bail LIVE: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the liquor policy.

Arvind Kejriwal bail Updates LIVE: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved the Delhi High Court challenging the bail granted to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. On Thursday, the Rouse Avenue Court granted regular bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case. Vacation judge Nyay Bindu of Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court granted the bail upon furnishing a bail bond of ₹1 lakh, despite opposition from the ED....Read More

The ED had requested the court to delay the bail bond process for 48 hours to allow them time to challenge the order in the High Court. However, the court declined this request and stated that the bail order had not been stayed.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21, shortly before the parliamentary elections. On May 10, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail until June 1 to allow him to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.