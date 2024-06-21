Arvind Kejriwal Live Updates: HC says bail order won't come into effect until it hears ED
Arvind Kejriwal bail Updates LIVE: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved the Delhi High Court challenging the bail granted to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. On Thursday, the Rouse Avenue Court granted regular bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case. Vacation judge Nyay Bindu of Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court granted the bail upon furnishing a bail bond of ₹1 lakh, despite opposition from the ED.
The ED had requested the court to delay the bail bond process for 48 hours to allow them time to challenge the order in the High Court. However, the court declined this request and stated that the bail order had not been stayed.
Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21, shortly before the parliamentary elections. On May 10, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail until June 1 to allow him to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.
Arvind Kejriwal Bail News Live: Sanjay Singh attacks Modi government
Arvind Kejriwal Bail News Live: Sanjay Singh of AAP, speaking on X, criticised the Modi government in a Hindi post, saying, "Look at the hooliganism of the Modi government. The trial court's order hasn't arrived, nor has a copy been received, yet Modi's ED has approached the High Court to challenge which order? What is happening in this country? Modi ji, why are you mocking the justice system? The entire country is watching you," said the AAP MP.
Delhi minister Atishi to begin 'indefinite fast'
Amid the escalating water crisis between Delhi and Haryana, Delhi water minister Atishi announced on Friday that she will begin an 'indefinite fast' today, following the path of 'Satyagraha'. She expressed frustration over the Haryana government's failure to provide full water supply to Delhi, impacting 28 lakh people.
Atishi stated she would first visit Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi before commencing her fast at Bhogal, Jangpura at noon.
Arvind Kejriwal bail Updates LIVE: 'Creating noise and controversy won't resolve the issue,' says AAP chief's counsel
Arvind Kejriwal bail Updates LIVE: Vikram Chaudhary, representing Kejriwal, objects to ED's request, calling it "astonishing and highly inappropriate."
Abhishek Singhvi, also defending Kejriwal, said, "Creating noise and controversy won't resolve the issue."
Arvind Kejriwal bail Updates LIVE: High court delays bail
Arvind Kejriwal bail Updates LIVE: Delhi High Court indicates it hasn't received the file yet. It states that Raju can argue once the file is before the court. The court declares that the trial court order will remain on hold until the HC hears the matter.
Arvind Kejriwal bail Updates LIVE: ‘We have not been given opportunity to oppose,’ says ED counsel
Arvind Kejriwal bail Updates LIVE: ASG SV Raju says, “We have not been given opportunity to oppose the bail. I was told to finish arguments quickly. I was not allowed. My argument was curtailed. In my reply I was not allowed to argue fully & I was not given opportunity to file written submission. My prayer for stay has not been considered. Let the order be stayed & the matter be heard. Orders cannot stand even for a day when public prosecutor has not been given opportunity to argue fully.”
Arvind Kejriwal bail Updates LIVE: ED seeks urgent stay on release order
Arvind Kejriwal bail Updates LIVE:ASG SV Raju urges the court to stay the order saying that the order was passed at 8 and has not been uploaded yet. He urges the court to stay the execution.
Arvind Kejriwal bail Updates LIVE: ED moves Delhi High Court
Arvind Kejriwal bail Updates LIVE: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Delhi High Court to contest the bail given to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case involving alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. The plea is anticipated to be mentioned before a vacation bench headed by Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain shortly.