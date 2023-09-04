Arvind Kejriwal claims BJP will 'hide its face for 5 years’ after one nation, one election drive

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday reiterated his suggestion on equal education and healthcare and added that there should be an election every third month while taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Opposition the proposition of conducting ‘one nation, one election’, Kejriwal said BJP will ‘not show their faces for five years’ if this move is implement. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI)

“There should be an election every third month. Otherwise, they (BJP) will not show their faces for five years if 'one nation, one election' gets implemented,” the Delhi CM said in Jaipur.

This comes a day after he questioned the rationale behind the proposal of such move. He asked what would a common person get from ‘one nation, one election’. “Conduct hundred or thousand elections, what would we get?” he asked at an event in Haryana.

“What is important for the country? One Nation One Election or One Nation One Education (Rich or poor, equal good education for all) One Nation One Treatment (Rich or poor, equal treatment for all) What will the common man get from One Nation One Election?” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

An eight-member committee was formed on Saturday to examine and make recommendations on the prospect of holding simultaneous elections. The panel was constituted days after the Centre announced a special session of the Parliament from September 18 to 22.

Apart from Kovind, the Centre named Union home minister Amit Shah, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Finance Commission chairman NK Singh, former Lok Sabha secretary general Subhash C Kashyap, senior advocate Harish Salve and former chief vigilance commissioner Sanjay Kothari as the panel's members. Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will attend the committee meetings as special invitee.

Soon after the announcement, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury decline to be a member of the panel. He argued that the committee's ‘terms of reference have been prepared in a manner to guarantee its conclusions’.