Kejriwal E20 protest LIVE: AAP leader, 100 others to march to PM's residence at 12 pm over ethanol petrol
Arvind Kejriwal E20 protest LIVE: AAP national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence today to submit petitions opposing E20 petrol.
Arvind Kejriwal E20 protest LIVE: AAP national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence today with 100 people to submit petitions opposing E20 petrol. He alleged that the Centre was promoting ethanol-blended fuel under pressure from US President Donald Trump....Read More
Kejriwal claimed India had "yielded" to Trump by agreeing to buy ethanol from the US. He also alleged that the government's continued push for E20 petrol pointed to a "hidden agenda".
He said he would personally submit the petitions to the prime minister after receiving no response to a letter sent last month seeking an appointment to discuss concerns over E20 petrol.
In the letter, Kejriwal requested that petrol pumps offer both pure petrol and E20 fuel. He also demanded a reduction in the price of ethanol-blended petrol.
Row over E20-blended petrol
The rollout of E20 petrol, made up of 80 per cent petrol and 20 per cent ethanol, has received backlash from opposition parties and several consumer groups, who have expressed concern about its effect on older vehicles not built to run on fuel containing 20 per cent ethanol.
Those opposing the policy have questioned whether every vehicle can safely use E20 fuel. They have also raised concerns about lower fuel efficiency and increased maintenance costs, and asked who would be responsible if engine or fuel-system issues occur.
Nitin Gadkari defends E20 policy
Union minister Nitin Gadkari informed Parliament that petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol (E20) could lower fuel economy by 2 to 6 per cent, depending on the type and age of the vehicle.
In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Gadkari said E20 offers better acceleration, improved ride quality and around 30 per cent lower carbon emissions than E10 fuel.
Delhi transport unions to also hold march over E20
Several Delhi-based transport organisations earlier announced a protest march to Parliament on August 4, demanding the withdrawal of ethanol-blended petrol.
The march has been called by the Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters and Tour Operators Association, along with other transport bodies.
Harish Sabharwal, national president of the All India Motor Transport Congress, said the protest is against the government's decision to make E20 fuel the only option available to consumers.
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- 4 Aug 2026, 10:57:20 AM IST
Kejriwal E20 protest LIVE: Govt defends ethanol-blended petrol in Parliament
Kejriwal E20 protest LIVE: Union minister Nitin Gadkari informed Parliament that petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol (E20) could lower fuel economy by 2 to 6 per cent, depending on the type and age of the vehicle.
In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Gadkari said E20 offers better acceleration, improved ride quality and around 30 per cent lower carbon emissions than E10 fuel.
- 4 Aug 2026, 10:49:28 AM IST
Kejriwal E20 protest LIVE: What is the controversy over ethanol-blended petrol?
Kejriwal E20 protest LIVE: The rollout of E20 petrol, made up of 80 per cent petrol and 20 per cent ethanol, has received backlash from opposition parties and several consumer groups, who have expressed concern about its effect on older vehicles not built to run on fuel containing 20 per cent ethanol.
Those opposing the policy have questioned whether every vehicle can safely use E20 fuel.
They have also raised concerns about lower fuel efficiency and increased maintenance costs, and asked who would be responsible if engine or fuel-system issues occur.
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- 4 Aug 2026, 10:36:23 AM IST
Kejriwal E20 protest LIVE: ‘Ethanol policy is flawed’, says AAP leader
Kejriwal E20 protest LIVE: Announcing his march to PM Modi's residence, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that he will personally hand over a petition signed by over 2.33 lakh people against what he termed a "flawed" ethanol policy.
Addressing the media, he said, "A few days ago, we launched an online petition addressed to the Prime Minister, and approximately 2,33,238 people signed it within just a short period. Tomorrow at 12:00 PM, I will set out from my office with a group of a hundred people to head towards the Prime Minister's residence. We want to hand over this petition to him personally and discuss why the ethanol policy is flawed."
- 4 Aug 2026, 10:34:07 AM IST
Kejriwal E20 protest LIVE: BJP leader slams Kejriwal over proposed march
Kejriwal E20 protest LIVE: Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra said Kejriwal’s announcement to march to the PM’s residence is part of an ongoing competition with Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to emerge as the country’s “No. 1 anarchist.”
“Tomorrow, when the police prevent him from entering the PM’s residence without permission, Kejriwal will once again play the victim card and claim that the government refused even to hold talks with him. The use of ethanol is the need of the hour, as it helps reduce air pollution, increases farmers’ income, and saves the country significant foreign exchange,” Malhotra added.
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- 4 Aug 2026, 10:27:01 AM IST
Kejriwal E20 protest LIVE: AAP leader's march to PM's house not allowed, police sources say
Kejriwal E20 protest LIVE: Kejriwal's proposed march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on August 4 to submit petitions against E20 fuel will not be allowed, police sources told news agency PTI on Monday.
A police source said no permission has been granted for the march and security arrangements are being made to prevent any unauthorised procession.
- 4 Aug 2026, 10:17:27 AM IST
Kejriwal E20 protest LIVE: AAP leader's march to PM Modi's residence today
Kejriwal E20 protest LIVE: AAP national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence today with 100 people to submit petitions opposing E20 petrol.
He alleged that the Centre was promoting ethanol-blended fuel under pressure from US President Donald Trump.
He said he would personally submit the petitions to the prime minister after receiving no response to a letter sent last month seeking an appointment to discuss concerns over E20 petrol.
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