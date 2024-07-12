Excise Policy Case LIVE: Supreme Court to deliver judgment on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest today

Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE: Friday is an extremely important day for Arvind Kejriwal, with the Supreme Court set to deliver its judgment on a plea filed by the Delhi chief minister challenging the legality of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its money laundering investigation related to the larger Delhi liquor policy case....Read More

The apex court reserved its verdict on the plea by Kejriwal, who is represented by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, on May 17. The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor was arrested by the ED on March 21, having skipped all nine summons sent by the federal agency.

In his appeal to the Supreme Court, Kejriwal argued that the his arrest after the announcement (March 18) of the General Elections was "motivated by extraneous considerations".

The Delhi chief minister approached the apex court against the April 9 order of the Delhi High Court that had upheld his arrest in the case.