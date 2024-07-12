Excise Policy Case LIVE: Supreme Court to deliver judgment on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest today
Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE: Friday is an extremely important day for Arvind Kejriwal, with the Supreme Court set to deliver its judgment on a plea filed by the Delhi chief minister challenging the legality of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its money laundering investigation related to the larger Delhi liquor policy case....Read More
The apex court reserved its verdict on the plea by Kejriwal, who is represented by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, on May 17. The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor was arrested by the ED on March 21, having skipped all nine summons sent by the federal agency.
In his appeal to the Supreme Court, Kejriwal argued that the his arrest after the announcement (March 18) of the General Elections was "motivated by extraneous considerations".
The Delhi chief minister approached the apex court against the April 9 order of the Delhi High Court that had upheld his arrest in the case.
When Arvind Kejriwal was granted interim bail
On May 10, the Supreme Court gave interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal for him to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, which were being held at the time. The court, however, imposed certain conditions on him, and directed him to surrender on June 2, a day after the seventh and final phase of the elections.
Kejriwal surrendered on June 2 after his appeal seeking extension of interim bail by one week on health grounds, was turned down.
What Arvind Kejriwal told Supreme Court
Representing Kejriwal, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi contended that the material being cited by ED now to defend the CM's arrest, was not 'present' during his arrest.
What ED argued in Supreme Court
Appearing for the agency, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, informed the bench that there was evidence of money being sent to the AAP through hawala channels.
Raju also stated that the ED was in possession of chats between Kejriwal and Hawala operators regarding the alleged proceeds of crime in the case.
Two-judge bench to deliver judgment on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest
A bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, and also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, will deliver its verdict today. judgement will address Kejriwal's appeal against a Delhi HC decision that dismissed his plea against the ED's arrest and his subsequent remand in the case.