India News
india news

Arvind Kejriwal: If voted to power, AAP will ensure a crime, corruption-free govt in Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal promises to clear the pending VAT refunds of traders and businessmen in three-four months and provide round-the-clock electricity to the industries in the state, if the AAP is voted to power in Punjab
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders meet businessmen at Green Palace in Bathinda, Punjab, on Friday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Updated on Oct 30, 2021 12:01 AM IST
By HTC and PTI

Bathinda: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday intensified his pitch for the 2022 Punjab assembly elections, accusing the ruling Congress in Punjab of “patronising corruption”. He also promised to clear the pending VAT refunds of traders and businessmen in three-four months and provide round-the-clock electricity to the industries in the state, if the AAP is voted to power.

“Our goal is to create a prosperous Punjab and lead it towards progress. We will provide a crime-free and corruption-free government,” he said, addressing a gathering of traders and businessmen in Bathinda on the concluding day of his two-day Punjab visit.

Responding to the concerns of some traders about the alleged “goonda tax”, he said the AAP will ensure that traders can run their businesses without any fear.

“During a series of meetings with industrialists and traders since Thursday evening in Bathinda, the name of a person was taken prominently by all organised corruption. Industrialists are being harassed and framed in false cases,” he said.

“After our government comes to power in Punjab, from April 1, 2022, it will be our responsibility to ensure the safety of every businessman,” he added.

Kejriwal said the AAP works with clear intent. “We will give you an honest government in Punjab like in Delhi. We ended the Inspector Raj and the Raid Raj in Delhi,” he said.

Promising the business community a regime free from “raids and inspector raj”, he said: “If voted to power, we will ensure prompt clearance of huge arrears of the obsolete VAT (value-added tax). We will ensure transparent governance and safety of businessmen,” he said.

Kejriwal further accused other political parties think about the traders and businessmen “only at the time of polls because they need funds”. “But we do not need money from you. I have come to make you a partner in Punjab’s progress. We will create a conducive atmosphere so that trade and industry flourishes,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Channi-led Punjab government, which recently hosted an investors’ summit, Kejriwal said, “They invite big industrialists and say so much investment has come. But efforts are not made to save the existing industry, which is shifting out to other places.” He said for Punjab’s development, farmers, labourers and traders are like its wheels.

Making a pitch to the voters to bring the AAP to power in Punjab, Kejriwal said, “In the last 70 years, people gave so many chances to the Congress and even to the Shiromani Akali Sal and the BJP. We are seeking just one chance from you.”

Hitting back, Punjab finance minister Manpreet Badal took a strong objection to Arvind Kejriwal’s charges of patronizing corruption.

“Is it the first time he (Kejriwal) has levelled charges of corruption against his political rivals? How many times has he apologised subsequently? It is typical of a coward. How does he get the right to become a certification authority,” he said.

