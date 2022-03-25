Arvind Kejriwal meets Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, five new Rajya Sabha MPs in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday met Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and the party’s five new Rajya Sabha MPs – former Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, IIT Delhi professor Sandeep Pathak, educationist Ashok Mittal and businessmen Sanjeev Arora -- at his residence in the national capital, just hours after Mann called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request for a special financial package for his state.

“We all have to together live up to the expectations of the people, work day and night for the people of this country. We have to make sure that we remember our goal of fulfilling the dreams of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar,” CM said during the meeting while congratulating them for their new responsibilities.

All five AAP nominees were elected unopposed from Punjab on Thursday, the last day of withdrawal of candidature for the RS polls, because no other political party had nominated any candidate.

The term of five Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab — Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa (Shiromani Akali Dal), Partap Singh Bajwa (Congress), Shwait Malik (Bharatiya Janata Party ), Naresh Gujral (SAD) and Shamsher Singh Dullo (Congress) — will expire on April 9.

Ahead of his RS inning, Chadha resigned as a member of the Delhi assembly on Thursday . “Raghav Chadha was the youngest spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party when he was appointed to the role. He made a mark for himself by fulfilling important responsibilities given by the party in Delhi as well as those in Punjab with utmost sincerity. He is considered one of the architects of the party’s resounding victory in Punjab,” AAP said in a statement.

About Sandeep Pathak, the party said, “He joined the Aam Aadmi Party to give strength to Shri Arvind Kejriwal’s dream of a corruption-free India. He is called the Chanakya of Aam Aadmi Party and silently played a very crucial role in the party’s victory in the Punjab elections in 2022.”

The most popular figure among the five is former cricketer Harbhajan Singh. “He played for the Indian national cricket team from 1998-2016. He has been actively working for the upliftment of exploited underprivileged children and is engaged in various social welfare activities,” said AAP.

Mittal is an academic, social worker and founder-chancellor of Lovely Professional University, while Arora is a businessman who runs an export house in Ludhiana. “He runs the Krishna Pran Breast Cancer Charitable Trust which was established after his parents lost their lives due to cancer. This trust has been serving the people of Punjab for the last 15 years,” AAP added.