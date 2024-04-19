Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi court to provide insulin in jail, hearing today: AAP
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday filed a petition in Rouse Avenue Court to provide insulin in jail. The court will hear Arvind Kejriwal's petition at 2 pm, said the Aam Aadmi Party.
The development comes even as Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Thursday asked the director general of prisons to submit a factual report into the AAP's allegations that Arvind Kejriwal was not being provided insulin in Tihar jail. The L-G's order comes after Delhi cabinet minister Atishi alleged that there was a plot to kill the chief minister, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case, by denying him home-cooked food and insulin in jail, a charge rejected by the prison authorities.
The Raj Niwas said, "Shri VK Saxena @LtGovDelhi has expressed grave concern over reports based on statements by Ministers & AAP leaders alleging non provision of insulin to Hon'ble CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal who is in jail & purported "conspiracies" against him.
"Shri Saxena has asked DG Prisons to submit a factual and comprehensive report in the matter within 24 hrs. Although Prisons as a transferred subject comes directly & totally under the AAP Govt, LG has assured that no laxity with regards to CM''s health will be tolerated," Raj Niwas said in a series of posts on X.
At a presser conference, Atishi claimed that the chief minister's requests for insulin have been denied by the Tihar jail administration, and attempts to arrange a video conference with his doctor are facing opposition from the ED and the prison officials.
“For the past several days, his blood sugar level has been consistently above 300 mg/dL,” Atishi claimed.
"Despite Arvind Kejriwal's repeated requests, he is not being given insulin, and his sugar level is increasing. He is not being given medication because there is a plot to kill him," she alleged.
