 Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi high court against arrest by CBI
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi high court against arrest by CBI

ByHT News Desk
Jul 01, 2024 11:19 AM IST

He approached the court over the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday moved the Delhi high court challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the excise policy case.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in Rouse Avenue Court.(ANI file photo)
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief also challenged a Delhi court's June 26 order that sent him to three-day custody.

On Saturday, after Kejriwal's three-day custody ended, the Delhi court sent him to judicial custody till July 12, saying his name had surfaced as one of the "main conspirators" in the excise policy case.

The agency had sought 14-day judicial custody claiming Arvind Kejriwal didn't cooperate in the probe and gave evasive replies.

The agency said Kejriwal might attempt to influence witnesses.

Arvind Kejriwal, who the Enforcement Directorate arrested on March 21 in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the excise policy case, was arrested by the CBI on June 26.

This is a developing story.

India News / Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi high court against arrest by CBI
Live Score
