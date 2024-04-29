Edit Profile
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
    Arvind Kejriwal News Live: SC to hear Delhi CM's plea challenging his arrest by ED

    Apr 29, 2024 11:13 AM IST
    Arvind Kejriwal News Live: The Supreme Court is set to hear Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will hear the matter.

    Kejriwal's plea comes days after the Supreme Court issued a notice to the ED and sought its response to Kejriwal's plea. The CM was arrested on March 21, and is currently lodged in Tihar jail. 

    Earlier on April 9, the high court upheld Kejriwal's arrest in the money laundering case, saying there was no illegality about it and that the ED was left with "little option" after he skipped repeated summonses and refused to join the investigation. However, Kejriwal told the top court that his arrest was “illegal” and that it constitutes an unprecedented assault on the tenets of democracy based on "free and fair elections" and "federalism".

    The top court will also hear former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's plea challenging his arrest by the ED in the land scam case.

    Apr 29, 2024 11:13 AM IST

    Arvind Kejriwal News Live: AAP claims Kejriwal's wife Sunita denied permission to meet Delhi CM in jail

    Arvind Kejriwal News Live: AAP alleged that the Tihar jail administration denied permission for Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita, to visit him on Monday. 

    Sources from Tihar jail officials, however, said that permission had been granted to Delhi minister Atishi, who applied last week to meet Kejriwal on April 29. Sunita's application, however, was received earlier in the day, PTI reported.

    Apr 29, 2024 10:06 AM IST

    Arvind Kejriwal News Live: The Supreme Court is set to hear Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

