Arvind Kejriwal News Live: SC to hear Delhi CM's plea challenging his arrest by ED

Arvind Kejriwal News Live: The Supreme Court is set to hear Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will hear the matter....Read More

Kejriwal's plea comes days after the Supreme Court issued a notice to the ED and sought its response to Kejriwal's plea. The CM was arrested on March 21, and is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Earlier on April 9, the high court upheld Kejriwal's arrest in the money laundering case, saying there was no illegality about it and that the ED was left with "little option" after he skipped repeated summonses and refused to join the investigation. However, Kejriwal told the top court that his arrest was “illegal” and that it constitutes an unprecedented assault on the tenets of democracy based on "free and fair elections" and "federalism".

The top court will also hear former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's plea challenging his arrest by the ED in the land scam case.