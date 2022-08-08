Kejriwal: No talks on debt waiver worth crores, but free education, power a crime

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday hit out at critics of his party's campaign for free education, electricity and water. He said no one talks about how debt worth crores of some people close to the current dispensation is being waived.

Addressing a virtual press briefing, Kejriwal said an atmosphere is being created that providing free education at government schools, free treatment at government hospitals, free electricity and tax-free water is a crime. He said it is wrong to project that providing good free education is a freebie.

He further demanded the Centre provide quality free education, healthcare, 300 units electricity and unemployment allowance in country that is celebrating its 75 years of Independence.

"We are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the country's Independence and we should be planning on strengthening such facilities but we are creating an atmosphere against them" he said, adding those who oppose such things, should be called "traitors".

“They (BJP) waived debt worth ₹10 lakh crore of some people. It is being said that some of them are their friends. No one is talking about it. Such people should be billed as traitors and investigation carried out against them,” the Delhi CM said.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cautioned people against what he called a "rewari culture" of offering freebies for votes, adding such practices were "very dangerous" for the development of the country.

