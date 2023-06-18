‘No one can dethrone AAP for at least 50 years’: Kejriwal’s bold claim in Rajasthan

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal Sunday asserted that no one can dethrone the AAP government in either the national capital or Punjab for at least 50 years, the two states where the decade-old party is in power.

Kejriwal’s comments came during a public rally in Rajasthan, which is due for election this year. He was accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann as the two leaders visited the desert state to promote AAP’s ‘Delhi model of development’.

“No one can dethrone the AAP from Delhi and Punjab for at least 50 years... I request you to vote for AAP (in upcoming election) so that no one will be able to remove us from Rajasthan for the next 50 years," Kejriwal said at the rally held in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar city.

During his address, the Delhi CM also took a dig at his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot and even alleged him of trying to ruin AAP’s rallies. “When we were coming here, we saw Gehlot Saheb had put up his posters all over Ganganagar and around this stadium…this would not have been necessary if he had worked for the last 5 years,” he said. He also cornered the Gehlot government over a number of issues, including water and the paper leak case.

He also alleged that some people attempted to vandalise the rally and blamed the ruling Congress party for the act. “15-20 people came here and they were toppling chairs, all this is an act of cowardice. You (CM Gehlot) did not work for 5 years and this is the reason you are trying to ruin AAP rallies,” Kejriwal alleged.

AAP which has secured a national party status after it won five seats in the Gujarat election, is seeking to expand its footprint with an eye on upcoming state assembly elections. In his address, Kejriwal also trained guns at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance as well as the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance governments in Centre.

"Only two parties - BJP and Congress - ruled the country in these 75 years. Today our country is poor, backward and our people are uneducated because of them…"I have a plan to make India the No. 1 country of the world…with that, we can eradicate poverty from the country in these 10 years,” Kejriwal said as he appealed to the voters to choose AAP in Rajasthan.

