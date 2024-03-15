Arvind Kejriwal reacts to refugee protest over his CAA remark: ‘They should be in jail’

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched a vitriolic attack on the Pakistani and Bangladeshi refugees who have been protesting against the opposition leaders' comments on CAA. "The courage of these Pakistanis? First, they infiltrated our country illegally and broke the laws of our country. They should have been in jail. Have they got so much courage that they are protesting and creating ruckus in our country?" he said in a post on X. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

The AAP leader further launched a scathing attack on BJP and said that in the selfish interest of making them their vote bank, the BJP is pushing the entire nation into trouble.

"After CAA, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis will spread across the country and harass people. In the selfish interest of making them their vote bank, BJP is pushing the entire country into trouble," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Kejriwal also questioned the audacity of the refugees who were protesting over the former's comments on the CAA to seek an apology from a leader (referring to himself) who was elected by the people of Delhi with a massive mandate.

“Today, a few Pakistanis created a ruckus outside my house. They were given full respect and were looked after by Delhi Police. The BJP too fully supported them. How dare they come to our country and demand apology from a CM who was elected by the people of Delhi with a massive mandate? And the BJP is supporting them (the refugees)?” he said.

Scores of refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh breached barricades during their protest in Delhi against the INDIA bloc and Congress leaders over their statements on the implementation of CAA.

Ever since the centre notified the implementation of the CAA rules, the opposition leaders have questioned the government on the timing of the move.

The Delhi CM commented that with the CAA rules coming into force, more migration will take place than what happened after independence. He further said that the law and order will collapse, and subsequently will lead to a rise in thefts, robberies and rapes.

The CAA, introduced by the BJP-led union government and passed by Parliament in 2019, aims to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants--including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians--who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

