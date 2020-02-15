Bus marshal, auto driver, farmer among special invitees to Kejriwal oath ceremony

india

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 20:42 IST

Around 50 people, who helped build Delhi during Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) rule in the last five years will share the stage with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday said deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

In a break from the common practice of inviting chief ministers and politicians in a show of strength, invites for Kejriwal’s oath-taking ceremony has been sent out to common residents of Delhi along with some selected teachers, bus marshals, architects, doctors, engineers and fire fighters, who will be the special guest on the occasion. .

Sisodia said the special invitees were chosen to send out the message that the victory in the assembly polls held on February 8 was also a verdict on their contributions to make Delhi better.

“They will share the stage with Arvind Kejriwal during his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday,” said Sisodia while addressing the press.

These special invitees also include Angadwadi workers, farmers, sanitation workers, auto and metro drivers.

Here’s a look at some of the “commoners” chosen for VIP treatment at the oath-taking function at the Ram Lila Maidan.

Geeta Devi, Bus Marshal

36-year old bus marshal Geeta Devi is one among the special invitees. She had nabbed a pickpocket in a DTC bus in November last year and handed him to the police while he was in the act of stealing a passenger’s mobile phone.

Devi told a news agency that she was “privileged” to be invited for the ceremony.

Dr Alka Choudhary, In Charge First Mohalla Clinic

Dr Alka Choudhary, who was in charge of the first Mohalla Clinic- an AAP initiative in the city-- said she was happy to have made herself “useful for the people of Delhi” and proud to be representing her community of Mohalla Clinic doctors who have built “a unique, innovative primary healthcare model”.

Manu Gulati, Government School Teacher

Manu Gulati is a teacher with a Delhi government school and a recipient of several awards in the field of education and women empowerment. She has been chosen to represent the teachers’ community of the Delhi government schools. AAP twitter account described her as one of the many “architects of the Delhi Governance Model”.

Ratan Jamshed Batliboy, Architect Signature Bridge

The architect who designed Delhi’s famous Signature Bridge which was inaugurated in 2018, a good 14 years after the project started, is another special invitee to the ceremony. Batliboy graduated from the famous Sir JJ College of Architecture and has been a practicing professional for the last 40 years. He was also involved in designing railway stations and mono-rails in Navi Mumbai and Marine Drive promenade.

Dalbir Singh, Najafgarh Farmer

Dalbir Singh, a highly educated farmer, who earlier used to teach at a Delhi government school is also on the list of special guests. Dalbir Singh and his wife grow wheat, mustard, millet and Bajra on their 5-acre land, said Singh’s profile loaded on AAP’s Twitter account. Dalbir Singh says he “hopes that Kejriwalji will now focus on providing us with solar panels”. He added that he would like to see the “revival of the insurance scheme that was abolished during Sheila Dikshit government”.

Sumit Nagal, Tennis Player

Budding tennis talent Sumit Nagpal, also on the list of invitees, is thankful to the Kejriwal government for supporting his tennis in his school days.

“Today when I represent India on the international level I feel proud of Delhi and my school. I hope many players like me will get the government support and represent the nation at the international level,” Sumit’s quoted as saying in the document uploaded by AAP on Twitter.

Laxman Chaudhry, Auto Driver

The 37-year old auto driver from Timarpur constituency has been in the profession for the last 15 years. He is also an active social worker, who is aware of his legal rights and promotes women safety, says his introduction on AAP’s Twitter account.

Chaudhry says because of Arvind Kejriwal’s “policies, we (auto drivers) are able to live in a more dignified way in Delhi. Earlier we auto drivers had to face many problems on the road as well as in the transport office”. He adds that he is “honoured” to be part of the guest list.

Kejriwal will be taking oath at 10 am on Sunday at the Ramlila Maidan along with his Cabinet of six ministers--Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam.

The AAP won 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged the remaining eight seats. The Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time.