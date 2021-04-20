Arvind Kejriwal's wife tests Covid-19 positive, Delhi CM under self-isolation

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and is being treated under home isolation as of now, officials said.

The chief minister has also isolated himself. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal appealed to people to stay at home during the six-day lockdown in Delhi, which came into effect on Monday night, and said the decision was taken in view of their health and safety.

"The lockdown in Delhi has started today. This decision has been taken in view of your health and safety. Kindly cooperate with the government and stay home to keep safe from the infection," Kejriwal tweeted.

Stating that the health system in Delhi was under extreme pressure due to a large number of Covid-19 patients, Kejriwal on Monday said that it might collapse if strict action was not taken.

"Delhi's health system is stretched although it has not collapsed yet," Kejriwal had said, adding that despite upto 25,500 cases coming up in the last few days.

Delhi on Sunday recorded the biggest jump in its daily Covid-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent - meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive.

The national capital is under six-day lockdown, following a weekend curfew imposed on Friday night. Earlier, the government had also enforced night curfew from 10pm to 5am, but the surging number of coronavirus cases remained unabated.

The government has allowed essential services and activities, and also permitted movement for wedding ceremonies which are scheduled to take place with a cap of 50 people. Funeral gatherings of upto 20 people are also allowed.

On he first day of the lockdown on Monday, city roads and residential areas seemed secluded as few people were seen moving around.

People were packed inside their homes as private offices and other establishments like shops, malls, weekly markets, manufacturing units, educational and coaching institutes, cinema halls, restaurants, bars, assembly public parks, gyms, barber shops were closed down.

According to a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order, people going for Covid-19 testing or vaccination have been exempted from lockdown on production of a valid I-card.

People going to airports, railways, ISBTs have been allowed movement, but they will have show a valid ticket.