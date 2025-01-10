Arvind Kejriwal says ‘BJP hates Delhi’; police use water cannons on protesters as row over Purvanchal voters escalates

Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing them of turning Delhi into the “crime capital of India”. Addressing a rally ahead of the February 5 Delhi election, the AAP national convenor alleged that BJP's neglect and "hatred" towards Delhi are the reasons they haven't been in power in the city for 25 years. The Delhi police use water cannons to disperse the demonstrators outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Feroze Shah Road.(ANI)

Highlighting issues like robberies, chain snatchings, and gang wars, Arvind Kejriwal claimed it has become unsafe for women to step out of their homes.

Kejriwal assured Delhi residents that if the AAP forms the government, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) will receive funds to hire private security guards, aiming to enhance safety without replacing the police force.

He also criticised the BJP for its tactics, labelling it as a “dharna party” and accusing it of dividing voters from Purvanchal under the guise of Rohingya issues.

"BJP has made Delhi the crime capital of India. There are robberies, chain snatchings, gang wars in Delhi; it has become difficult for women toget hget out of their houses. BJP hates the people of Delhi. It is due to their hatred they have not returned to power in Delhi in the last 25 years. I have assured the people of Delhi that on forming AAP govt, RWAs will get funds from Delhi govt to appoint private security guards in their respective areas. It is not our aim to replace the Police... BJP has become a dharna party now. Yesterday, I went to the Election Commission to complain that the BJP is cutting votes people of Puvanchal in the name of Rohingyas," news agency ANI quoted Arvind Kejriwal as saying.

Meanwhile, BJP workers staged a protest outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Feroze Shah Road, condemning his remarks on Purvanchal voters. The police had to deploy water cannons to disperse the demonstrators, escalating the political tension in the capital.