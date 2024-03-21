Arvind Kejriwal seeks urgent hearing in Supreme Court amid ED search warrant: Report

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's legal team is seeking urgent listing and hearing in Supreme Court after the Delhi high court denied protection to him from coercive action by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case.



The Aam Aadmi Party convenor had moved the top court against the HC order, ANI has learnt. The development comes amid the ED team reaching Kejriwal's residence saying it had a search warrant.



Earlier in the day, the high court bench of Justices Suresh Kait and Manoj Jain had refused to grant the Delhi CM any protection from ‘coercive action’ in the case. The bench had listed his application for further consideration on April 22 when his main plea challenging the ED summons is fixed for hearing.



During the hearing, additional solicitor general SV Raju had said,"It is already over. Time is over. He is not attending." Raju said that a person who "flouts the law" is not entitled to be heard. Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI file photo)

Kejriwal's lawyers Abhishek Manu Singhvi submitted that the CM's arrest was imminent as there was an attempt to create a "non-level playing field" for the upcoming general elections even though there was no necessity to apprehend him after several charge sheets have already been filed before the trial court.



The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are already in judicial custody in the case.

Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the charge sheets filed by the ED. The agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with the AAP chief for formulating the excise policy.

