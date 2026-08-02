Arvind Kejriwal set to march to PM’s residence against E20 petrol on August 4

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday that he will lead a march to the Prime Minister’s residence on Tuesday to submit an online petition, signed by over 200,000 people, opposing the rollout of E20 petrol.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal with comedian Shyam Rangeela who "mimics Modi" during the "National Town Hall Against E20', at the Constitution Club in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, August 1, 2026. (Hindustan Times)

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The former Delhi chief minister made the announcement at the “National Townhall Against E20”.

He said that over two lakh people had signed the online petition addressed to the PM and that he would personally deliver printed copies.

Also Read | 'On Aug 4, at 12 pm': Kejriwal plans march to PM's residence with '100 who don't fear jail' over E20 concerns

2 lakh people signed the petition: Kejriwal

Kejriwal said, “A few days ago, I asked the people of the country to sign a petition addressed to the Prime Minister. So far, more than two lakh people have signed it online... At 12 noon on August 4, I will personally go to the PM’s residence to hand them over. I will take only 100 people with me who are not afraid of police lathis or going to jail.”

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{{^usCountry}} Kejriwal added, “If E20 were truly safe, they would sit across the table and have a discussion. We would present our evidence, and they could present theirs”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kejriwal added, “If E20 were truly safe, they would sit across the table and have a discussion. We would present our evidence, and they could present theirs”. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra dismissed Kejriwal’s allegations. “...He should produce even 100 vehicles that have actually suffered damage or engine failure because of using E20 fuel,” Malhotra said.