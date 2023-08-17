‘India defamed’: In Delhi assembly, Kejriwal slams PM Modi on Manipur

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (MLAs) after they protested against discussion on Manipur in the Delhi legislative assembly.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks at the Delhi assembly on Thursday. (ANI)

Four BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the house after they interrupted AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak for starting a short duration discussion on Manipur. The saffron party MLAs argued that issues related to Delhi should be discussed in the house.

After the chaos, Kejriwal said in the House, “BJP MLAs are clearly saying that they don't have any relation with Manipur. It's PM Modi's message that they don't have any relation with Manipur. PM is silent on the Manipur issue. 6,500 FIRs have been registered, over 150 killed but PM remained silent”.ALSO READ: Kejriwal pitches Delhi model for nation, slams Centre on Manipur

“The homes of 4,000 people were burned, but the prime minister remained silent. At least 60,000 people were left homeless, but the PM remained quiet. More than 150 people were killed and 350 places of worship were set ablaze, but the PM did not utter a word”, Kejriwal said in the Delhi assembly.

Kejriwal said there was an exchange of fire between central forces, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police. “India has been defamed on the global stage with the European parliament holding a discussion on the issue. Even the leaders in United States condemned the violence, but India's prime minister remained silent”, the Delhi chief minister said.“A video surfaced in which two-three women were stripped and paraded naked. Still, the prime minister remained silent. His chief minister said it is not an isolated incident, it's happening daily. A prime minister is a father figure to everyone. People don't remember the PM on a daily basis. If a vegetable has not been cooked at home, or there is no water, people won't call for the prime minister to help. People remember the PM if the entire system fails”, Kejriwal said.

‘India with Manipur, peace returning in state’: PM Modi on I-Day

During his address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the situation in Manipur. "In the past few weeks, during the period of violence in the North East, especially in Manipur, many people lost their lives, and the honour of mothers and daughters suffered a lot, but in the last few days, there are reports of peace. The nation is with Manipur", Modi said.

