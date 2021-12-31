Arvind Kejriwal to lead AAP's 'Shanti March' in Punjab's Patiala today

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take out a ‘Shanti March’ in Punjab's Patiala on Friday, which comes days after the state witnessed the Ludhiana district court bombing and the sacrilege attempt at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The AAP said its national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will lead the Shanti March on Friday and senior party leader Bhagwant Mann will also be present during the rally. Kejriwal is currently on a three-day visit to Punjab that started on Thursday and will end on Saturday.

The AAP has said that both incidents of violence in Punjab were carried out under a conspiracy to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

The opposition party also hit out at the ruling Congress government by saying that its leaders are fighting amongst themselves. "Punjab needs an honest, strong government, which acts against those indulging in conspiracies," Arvind Kejriwal said on December 24.

On December 18, a man lynched by a group of angry pilgrims after stepping inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple in Amritsar picked a sword and reached the area where a priest was reciting the holy Guru Granth Sahib.

Hindustan Times reported last week that the deceased paid obeisance in the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine 17 times in the last four days before he committed the sacrilege bid on December 18.

Five days later, one man died while six others were injured after an explosion took place inside the washroom on the second floor of the Ludhiana district court on December 23.

The Punjab Police said that Gagandeep Singh, a former cop, was the bomber at the court complex. Singh, who was killed in the blast, was dismissed from service in 2019 in connection with a drugs case and spent two years in jail. He was released in September this year.

Meanwhile, Jaswinder Singh Multani, a member of the banned outfit 'Sikhs for Justice', was arrested in Germany for his involvement in the Ludhiana court blast and plans to target locations in Delhi and Mumbai.

