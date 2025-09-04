Arvind Kejriwal to meet flood-affected families in Punjab today

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will visit flood-ravaged Punjab on Thursday to review the devastation and relief efforts in the state. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will accompany him during the tour of flood-hit areas, where both leaders will assess relief operations and meet affected families. According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy under Arvind Kejriwal's government.(PTI)

According to a release by AAP, MP Sanjay Singh will also be in Punjab on the same day to interact with flood victims, even as another truck laden with relief material is being dispatched by the party for those in need.

Earlier, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal shared on X, "From all the workers of the Aam Aadmi Party to the Chief Minister, Ministers, and MLAs, everyone has stood with the people of Punjab in this horrific tragedy. I salute the spirit of everyone. Together with the people of Punjab, we will overcome this tragedy of the flood, and Punjab will once again be prosperous. The people of Punjab are very courageous. My appeal to all the people of the country is to come forward and help Punjab in every possible way."

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader and Punjab Prabhari Manish Sisodia visited several flood-affected areas on September 3.

Sharing his observations on X, he wrote, "Due to waterlogging in the rivers of Punjab, they are carving their path through the fields. During this, fertile land has been eroded, hundreds of acres of fields have been swept away by the river, and the hard work and earnings of several generations of farmers have vanished into the water in an instant. In one such village in Tarn Taran district, I went with Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar ji and ETO Harbhajan Singh ji to meet the people."

As per the press release, from Marar village, he added, "On one hand, there is the danger of floodwater entering villages, threatening the lives of humans and animals in homes, and submerging fields. Yet, there is still a possibility that the water will recede, and life can start anew. But an even bigger problem is that the rivers have so much water that they are sweeping away lush fields to carve their own paths. In every region, in every village, rivers have washed away 40-50 acres of crop fields. The issue here is that while the water may eventually subside, the fields cannot be restored."

On the other hand, as per the instructions of Arvind Kejriwal and AAP Delhi Unit Chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, reached Punjab with the first consignment of relief material from Delhi.

Posting on X, he said, "Punjab is reeling from the brunt of floods today. Fields and farmlands are submerged, homes and hearths are devastated. In such times, service is the greatest religion. Let us all come together to help the people of Punjab."

He further added, "In Punjab, fields and farmlands are submerged due to floods, homes are devastated, and people are distressed. We have arrived in Punjab from Delhi with relief materials as per the instructions of Arvind Kejriwal ji."

In addition to the relief operations, AAP has also committed major financial assistance. Rajya Sabha MP ND Gupta has announced a relief of ₹25 lakhs, while MP Sandeep Pathak has contributed ₹5 crore and Ashok Mittal ₹20 lakh from their respective MPLADS funds to support rehabilitation initiatives, the release said.

The party also announced that all AAP MPs and MLAs from Delhi, Gujarat, Kashmir, Goa, and across the country will donate their one month's salary to the Punjab CM Relief Fund.

In this unprecedented crisis, CM Bhagwant Mann's government and the entire AAP organisation stand as a rock with the people. AAP ministers, MLAs, and party workers are on the ground, engaged in relief work day and night. They are going from village to village, riding boats into floodwaters, reaching trapped people, saving lives, and providing aid. From dry rations, drinking water, and medicines to fodder for animals, every essential supply is being delivered without interruption to the affected areas.

With AAP leaders spearheading relief operations and the entire organisation working shoulder to shoulder with Punjab's people, the party has reiterated that “today, the entire nation is with Punjab."