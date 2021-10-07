Aryan Khan arrest: Nawab Malik releases new videos, questions Wankhede

Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik has released another video purportedly showing Kiran P Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali entering and leaving the NCB office the same night the cruise ship was raided and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested among others. Kiran P Gosavi was the man who apparently took a selfie with Aryan Khan which went viral. The NCB had to issue a statement that the man in the viral photo is not linked with the agency. Bhanushali was seen with Aryan Khan's friend Arbaaz Merchant. Nawab Malik claimed Bhanushali is a BJP leader. The NCB on Wednesday said if the party has any problem, it can approach the court as the agency did not do anything wrong.

Cruise rave party: Who took the selfie with Aryan Khan? What did NCB say?

Training the gun on NCB official Sameer Wankhede, Nawab Malik questioned a video in which Wankhede said 8-10 people have been arrested by the NCB in connection with the cruise rave party case. The Maharashtra minister said at that time eight people were arrested. "Why was he not sure about the number of arrests. Did they have an intention to frame 2 more people?" Nawab Malik said.

A day after Nawab Malik raised suspicion over the functioning of the Narcotics Control Bureau, the issue of Shah Rukh Khan's arrest has snowballed into a political controversy with the Maharashtra Congress demanding action against NCB officers for violations of norms laid down in the NCB handbook.

“There are discrepancies in the statements given by the NCB officers related to the seizure of the drug and about the private persons present during the raids. The officers said that Manish Bhanushali was an independent witness while Bhanushali himself has stated that he was an informant in the case. The officers have not followed the law while handing over the custody of the accused to a private person. We demand an internal inquiry by DG, NCB to clear the air. Otherwise, there will be room to believe that the agency is working to implement political agenda to defame the Maharashtra government,” Congress leader Sachin Sawant said.

Who are KP Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali?

According to reports, KP Gosavi is a private investigator and Manish Bhanushali is a BJP leader. Both of them might have been NCB's informer pertaining to this particular case. NCB did not clarify their identity; it neither commented on their presence during or after the raid. It just said the man in the photo was not an NCB official.