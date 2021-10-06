Cruise rave party: Who took the selfie with Aryan Khan? What did NCB say?

The cruise rave party in connection with which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested and is in NCB custody took a new twist with the Nationalist Congress Party alleging that the NCB allowed outsiders during the raid. In fact, the photo of Aryan Khan which went viral was taken by KP Gosavi, who himself is a fraud, NCP leader Nawab Malik alleged on Wednesday.

Here is what we know about this so far

Which photo did Nawab Malik refer to?

A photo of Aryan Khan went viral on Sunday after he was detained by the NCB for interrogation. Later he was arrested and is still in NCB custody. In that viral photo, Aryan Khan was seen with a person, who is not a staff of the NCB, the agency clarified on that day.

Who is KP Gosavi?

Reports said KP Gosavi is a private detective and was accused of job fraud. He used to run the KPG Dream Solutions and reportedly duped many youngsters with job promises.

NCB refutes Nawab Malik's charges over SRK son case, says ‘probable prejudice’

It is, however, not clear what Gosavi was doing with the NCB at the time of Aryan Khan's arrest, if at all the photo was taken at that time. The NCB earlier did not say anything about when the photo was taken. The agency just said the man in the photo was not an NCB officer. It did not admit or deny whether the photo was taken after Aryan Khan was detained for questioning or was an old photo.

Who is Manish Bhanushali?

Nawab Malik has also taken the name of Manish Bhanushali who was seen with Aryan Khan's friend Arbaaz Merchant. Nawab Malik said Manish Bhanushali is a BJP worker and according to his Facebook profile, he holds the post of vice president in the party. Malik said Bhanushali also has photos with PM Modi, JP Nadda and other senior leaders of the BJP.

A report quoted Bhanushali admitting that he is a BJP leader and was present during the raid as he had the information of the rave party. He also said that he helped the NCB with information regarding the rave party and that's why was present. He also said that he was not holding Arbaaz Merchant's hand as it may have seen in one of the photos. He was just standing there.

What did NCB say?

The NCB dismissed all allegations and said the agency did not do anything wrong. The NCP can go to the court if it wants, the agency said. It, however, did not say anything on who KP Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali are and how they are associated with the case. In a statement, the agency on Wednesday said, "Some allegations levelled against the organisation are baseless and seem to have been with malice and probable prejudice that may have been harboured in retaliation against earlier legal action carried out by NCB."