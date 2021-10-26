Aryan Khan case: Sameer Wankhede in Delhi, likely to meet NCB director general

Sameer Wankhede, the Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) who is supervising the investigation into a drug bust case that led to the arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, arrived in New Delhi on Monday evening. Wankhede did not respond to phone calls and messages, but NCB sources said he will meet NCB’s director general in the Capital.

Wankhede visit to New Delhi comes in the wake of the purported revelations made by Prabhakar Sail, a panch witness in the cruise drug bust case, that he was made to sign on blank papers at the NCB office after Aryan Khan and the others arrested along with him were taken there.

He also alleged in a notarised affidavit that he overheard discussion between KP Gosavi, another witness in the case, and another person, who talked about a ₹18 crore deal, of which ₹8 crore was allegedly to be given to Sameer Wankhede. Sail was Gosavi’s bodyguard.

The notarised affidavit was sent to the NCB office in Mumbai and was marked to the DG by deputy director general Mutha Ashok Jain, in-charge of the Maharashtra and Goa area.

After receiving the affidavit, the DG ordered a vigilance enquiry into Sail’s purported revelations. Deputy Director General of northern region, Gyaneshwar Singh, who is also the chief vigilance officer of the NCB, is leading a three-member team that has been tasked to carry out the inquiry.

“The director general of the NCB has received Sail’s affidavit, and as per his direction, I have been conducting an inquiry,” said Singh.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of NCB officials, headed by Sameer Wankhede, on October 2 searched certain passengers slated to take the Cordellia cruise to Goa from the International Cruise Terminal at Green Gate in Mumbai. During the search, the agency claimed to have seized multiple drugs from the cruise ship.

The NCB team intercepted 14 persons and after hours of interrogation, placed Aryan Khan and two others under arrest on October 3.