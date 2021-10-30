Aryan Khan case timeline: From October 3-30, what happened in 28 days

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was released from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail on Saturday. The release comes two days after his bail in the drugs-on-cruise case. Khan, along with his friends Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3.

The NCB arrested these three - along with 20 others (who were arrested on different dates) - on October 3. This followed a raid the agency conducted on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.

Aryan Khan's release was ordered by the Bombay high court on Thursday, after his earlier petitions seeking bail were rejected, first by sessions court and then by the special NDPS court.

A battery of lawyers, including former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, was roped in by Shah Rukh Khan to get his son out of jail. It took them more than three weeks, but Aryan finally reached his home Mannat on Saturday morning, days before his father's birthday.

Here's a look at the sequence of events:

October 2: NCB conducted a raid on Cordelia cruise ship going from Mumbai to Goa. The agency raided the ship after receiving a tip-off about a rave party. Eight people, including Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun, were detained.

October 3: The agency registered case against all three and arrested them. They were produced before a magistrate's court, which sent them to NCB custody for one day.

October 4: NCB claimed it found evidence linking Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha to international drug trafficking. It sought further custody of the trio and the magistrate's court sent them to further remand till October 7.

October 7: The NCB sought an extension of remand of all three people, but the request was denied. The court sent Aryan and others to judicial custody. While Aryan and Arbaaz were sent to Arthur Road jail, Munmun Dhamecha was lodged in Mumbai's Byculla Ladies Jail.

October 8: Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde applies for bail. A sessions court in Mumbai rejected their bail applications, saying it is non-maintanable in that particular court. The lawyers of all the three accused then moved the special NDPS court.

October 11: The NDPS court asked NCB to file its reply on October 13.

October 13: The hearing adjourned to the next day i.e. October 14.

October 14: The court heard the arguments from both the sides, where the lawyers of Aryan and other accused again sought bail, while the NCB opposed the petition. The verdict was reserved for October 20.

October 20: Special NDPS court rejected Aryan Khan's bail petition. Their lawyers then moved Bombay high court.

October 21: Shah Rukh Khan visited Arthur Road Jail to meet Aryan.

October 26: Bombay high court began hearing, arguments continue for three days.

October 28: High court granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

October 29: Bail formalities and paperwork completed. Shah Rukh Khan's actor-friend Juhi Chawla stood as surety for his 23-year-old son before the special court.

October 30: Aryan Khan released from jail at 11.02am. He is immediately taken inside a waiting car by Shah Rukh Khan's staff outside the Arthur Road prison. He heads to Mannat where SRK's fans welcome him with 'stay strong' posters.