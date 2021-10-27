Aryan Khan case: Nawab Malik posts photos of Sameer Wankhede’s ‘nikah’

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Thursday tweeted a copy of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede’s “nikah nama” or marriage certificate, and the officer’s photograph with his first wife, Shabana Quraishi, at their wedding.

He maintained that his tweets about Sameer Wankhede were not about religion but to bring to light the fraudulent means that Wankhede allegedly used to obtain a caste certificate to get into the Indian Revenue Service (IRS).

Nawab Malik has levelled a series of charges against the NCB zonal director. His fresh tweets about Wankhede came two days after he said the officer is a Muslim but obtained a Hindu caste certificate by forgery to get into IRS under the scheduled caste category.

He tweeted a copy of a birth certificate, which he claimed is of Sameer Wankhede. The document showed his father’s name is Dawood K Wankhede, while it is Dnyandev Wankhede as per the NCB website.

“I want to make it clear that the issue I am exposing of Sameer Dawood Wankhede is not about his religion. I want to bring to light the fraudulent means by which he has obtained a caste certificate to get an IRS job and has deprived a deserving scheduled caste person of his future,” Malik said in one of his tweets on Thursday.

Photo of a Sweet Couple

Sameer Dawood Wankhede and Dr. Shabana Qureshi pic.twitter.com/kcWAHgagQy — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 27, 2021

He said the wedding took place on December 7, 2006, in Mumbai and added that Aziz Khan, the husband of the officer’s sister, Yasmin, was witness No 2 to it.

The focus in the drug case involving Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, has shifted to Wankhede with Malik levelling charges against the NCB zonal director heading the probe in the matter.

Nawab Malik on Tuesday cited a letter purportedly written by an anonymous employee of the agency alleging Wankhede framed innocent people in 26 fake drug cases.

He also claimed that Wankhede engaged two private persons to tap the phones of the people to frame them. The letter claims the NCB allegedly planted drugs shown to have been seized in some of the cases.

The NCB on Monday started probing allegations that Sameer Wankhede was part of an alleged ₹25 crore extortion racket after the arrest of Aryan Khan in the drug bust case. A vigilance inquiry was ordered after one of the NCB’s witnesses in the case, Prabhakar Sail, made the claim.

Nawab Malik has also accused Sameer Wankhede of framing his son-in-law and two others in a drug peddling case in January and delaying the process for their bail. He said the NCB showed 200kg herbal tobacco as “ganja” and produced photographs of seizures taken at its office.

The officer’s second wife, Kranti Redkar, and sister Jasmeen Wankhede on Tuesday denied all the allegations at a press conference, saying if Malik has proof, he should go to court instead of holding the media trial and targeting their family.