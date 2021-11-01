Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aryan Khan drugs case: Sameer Wankhede visits SC panel with his caste documents

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik last week claimed the NCB officer is a Muslim but made a fake scheduled caste certificate through forgery to get into the Indian Revenue Service
A recent photo of Sameer Wankhede, the Narcotics Control Bureau’s Mumbai zonal director. He visited an SC panel with his caste documents on Monday. (HT photo)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 03:39 PM IST
By Malavika Murali

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede on Monday visited the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) to present his caste documents proving that he is a member of the Dalit community.

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who made a series of allegations against Wankhede, last week claimed the officer is a Muslim but made a fake scheduled caste (SC) certificate through forgery to get into the Indian Revenue Service under the reserved category.

Malik tweeted a copy of a birth certificate, which he claimed is of Wankhede. The document shows his father’s name is Dawood K Wankhede while it is Dnyandev Wankhede as per the NCB website.

“We will see and verify his documents,” said Subhash Ramnath Pardhi, an NCSC member.

Sameer Wankhede is leading the investigation into a drugs case that last month had led to the arrest of Aryan Khan, actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son.

NCSC vice-chairperson Arun Halder met Wankhede over the weekend and said he thinks the officer is from SC. “He has denied allegations of any religious conversion.”

Malik said he will approach President Ram Nath Kovind against Halder’s “clean chit” to Wankhede.

Wankhede has registered a complaint with the NCSC, which has initiated an inquiry into the matter. Wankhede has said his father is a Hindu while his late mother was a Muslim.

