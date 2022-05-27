Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Aryan Khan gets clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case by anti-drugs agency's team

Aryan Khan spent nearly four weeks in jail last year in the drugs-on-cruise case. 
Aryan Khan was arrested last year in drugs-on-cruise case. (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Published on May 27, 2022 01:22 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Aryan Khan has been given a clean chit by the anti-drugs agency’s special team in the drugs-on-cruise case. He was arrested last year amid a probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. He had walked out of the jail on October 30, about four weeks later.

The arrests were made after a raid on the Cordelia cruise off the Mumbai coast.

Earlier in March, HT had reported that the NCB’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) had said that no evidence was found against Shah Rukh Khan’s 23-year-old son in the case. People familiar with the matter had said that no links were found that he was “part of a larger drugs conspiracy or an international drugs trafficking syndicate”.

The NCB probe - which was initially led by Sameer Wankhede - was shifted from Mumbai to Delhi as a political row had erupted over the case following allegations from Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik against Wankhede.

The anti-drugs agency – which is supposed to file the chargesheet in 120 days - had sought 90 more days in March to file the charge sheet in the case ahead of the April 2 deadline.

Soon after the news broke on Friday, reactions flooded social media. “One tight slap on fraud PR created Singham, the news media channels who work in the service of BJP, the BJP actress- spokesperson, those who tried to demonise Maharashtra through misusing central agencies. Truth prevails. Now waiting for CBI to submit its closure report on SSR. (sic),” Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote.

