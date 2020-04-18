As cases rise to 430 over three days, MP’s Indore sees fresh spike

india

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 00:02 IST

Bhopal: Indore has witnessed a further spike in Covid-19 cases with at least 430 cases reported in the past three days taking the tally in the district to 842 as on Friday evening.

With the spike in the number of positive cases in Indore, Madhya Pradesh looks set to overtake Tamil Nadu to No.3 on the list of the worst affected states.

The district administration in Indore attributed the spike to two factors-- a delay in getting reports of tests on samples sent in hundreds to a Delhi laboratory and the presence of a number of suspected Covid-19 patients in certain localities in Indore going unnoticed in February and March.

District collector Manish Singh said, “A number of people came from outside via flights. I don’t know what was the facility for screening of such people at the airport at that time but there is a possibility of people here contracting virus from those who came from outside. The result was that the disease continued to spread in certain localities in February and March and this was perhaps the reason in spurt in deaths in these localities.”

He expects the trend to flatten, though.

“The samples which were sent to Delhi for testing were of such people who are already quarantined traced on the basis of contact history of Covid-19 patients already hospitalised. This is why we know the number of Covid-19 positive cases will continue to decrease now in the coming days.”

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has already gone on record saying that nothing was done by the then Kamal Nath government to identify Covid-19 patients. Even as the infection continued to spread in the third week of March, Madhya Pradesh was in the midst of a power shift.

Public health expert Amulya Nidhi said, “Even if the Congress government did nothing, the question is, what has this government done to check the growth of Covid-19”.