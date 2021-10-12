As concerns rise over coal shortage, Centre reassures with ‘fact-check’

As reports of coal shortage pour in from several states, with respective state governments warning of long power cuts if the supply of coal is not replenished, the central government on Tuesday clarified what it said were "myths" over the prevailing situation. “Will India go through a blackout? Is India facing a coal crisis? Let's give such myths a break and know the truth with these myth-breakers,” the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) ministry posted on Twitter.

Here are the myths and “myth-breakers,” as shared by the I&B ministry:

(1.) “Stock worth only four days left”: The coal stock at power plants across the country is worth about 72 lakh tonnes, which is sufficient for four days. In addition to this, the stock available with Coal India Limited (CIL) stands at more than 400 lakh tonnes. It is the CIL stock which is being supplied to power plants.

(2.) “Coal supply is irregular”: The stock available at power plants is boosted by supplies from coal companies on a daily basis.

(3.) “No supply of coal by CIL to power sector”: In what is the highest-ever “H-1” supply from CIL to the power sector, more than 225 metric tonnes (MT) of coal were provided to the power sector this year. This was achieved despite heavy rain in the coal field areas.

(4.) “Daily supply from CIL falling”: By the end of the current month, the supply is set to increase to 16 lakh MT per day from the existing daily capacity of more than 14 lakh MT. Also, the supplies are likely to reach a record high in the current financial year

(5.) “India heading to blackout”: Ample coal stock is available in the country, and fear of disruption in the power supply is “misplaced.”