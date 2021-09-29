As Congress struggles with Punjab crisis, Ghulam Nabi Azad seeks CWC meeting

As the Congress grapples to stabilize its Punjab unit and prepare for the upcoming polls, the G23 leaders launched a fresh salvo on Wednesday. Party veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad wrote to interim president Sonia Gandhi seeking a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to discuss the Punjab and Goa situation as well as the “mass exodus” in the organization.

Another old warhorse, Kapil Sibal, demanded “open dialogue” and introspection, questioning the lack of clarity in the decision-making process.

Sibal, a key participant of the G23 or the group that wrote to Sonia in 2019 seeking sweeping changes, reminded the party, “we are G23 but not ‘ji huzoor 23’”.

“We don’t have a president. So, who’s taking the decisions? We all know and yet we don’t know. We want a CWC meeting for a dialogue to take place,” he said. Another UPA minister Manish Tewari, publicly stated that the Punjab situation was “mishandled” and the state required “stability”. On Tuesday, Navjyot Singh Siddhu, who was backed by both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to the PCC chief’s post, resigned barely two months into the job.

According to party functionaries, Ghulam Nabi Azad wrote to Sonia Gandhi on behalf of G23 asking for a CWC meeting as “Developments in Punjab and Goa” are “disappointing” in light of poll prospects. He suggested that the CWC, not an extended CWC be called to also look into the issue of mass exodus from the party.

A senior Congress leader said the CWC will be called soon and all issues would be discussed threadbare.

This group of 23 senior leaders grabbed limelight in 2019 after writing to Sonia Gandhi seeking sweeping changes in the organization, following the party’s dismal performance in elections.

Sibal announced that they will not leave the party but took digs at Rahul saying, “People close to them have left them. But those who are not considered close, are with them,” in an indirect reference to the exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sushmita Dev and Jitin Prasada—all were considered close to Rahul.

Tewari also posted on a micro-blogging site to vent his frustration. “I would be dishonest if I say that the situation was not completely mishandled. Suffice to say, whatever Capt Amrinder had said has come true. What Punjab needed at this time needed stability &unfortunately those who were in charge of state did not have a clue.”

Sibal pledged loyalty and said he “condemns” those who left Congress. “But we also need to ask ourselves, we might have faults.

The former Union minister argued the uncertainty in Punjab would be an “advantage” to Pakistan and its spy agency ISI. “We know the history of Punjab. The Congress party should make sure that they remain united. If anyone has issues, a conversation must take place and organizational structure must be strengthened.”

He even quoted Gandhi to say, “Democracy can’t work with 20 men sitting at the Centre” suggesting an inclusive approach and more participation for the seniors in the decision-making process.