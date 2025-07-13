SIT to probe Kolkata case after IIM student claims rape, her father denies

A nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted by Kolkata Police to investigate the alleged rape of a woman on the campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta. The accused, a final-year student identified as Mahaveer Toppannavar, also known as Parmanand Jain, has been arrested and remanded to police custody until July 19, officials confirmed on Saturday. Police personnel deployed outside IIM Calcutta after a student was allegedly raped inside the boys' hostel of the institute, in Kolkata.(PTI)

According to police, the alleged incident occurred inside the boys’ hostel of the prestigious institution on Friday. The SIT, led by an assistant commissioner under the South West Division, has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive probe into the serious allegations.

A police official said the investigation is focusing on securing digital and forensic evidence. Forensic teams have already visited the crime scene and collected key samples, including food remains and other materials, for laboratory analysis. CCTV footage from the IIM Calcutta campus has also been requisitioned as part of the investigation.

Conflicting narratives

However, the case has taken a complicated turn, with conflicting narratives emerging. The woman’s father publicly refuted the police version, stating that his daughter told him she had fallen from a vehicle, lost consciousness, and sustained injuries. "Later, I came to know she was admitted to SSKM Hospital. Nothing of the sort that the police are claiming happened, based on the details I received from my daughter," he told reporters on Saturday, further alleging that the police made his daughter write the complaint.

In court on Saturday, the defence counsel argued that the encounter was consensual and sought bail for the accused. Speaking to ANI, Chief Prosecutor Sourin Ghosal said, “We asked for police custody, and the accused asked for bail. They argued that it was consensual. We argued that no, the prima facie investigation shows that a crime was committed, and the medical evidence supports the victim.” The court sided with the prosecution and granted police custody of the accused.

The family of the accused also expressed shock at the arrest. “We received a call from his friend around 11 in the night. He told us that my son has been detained and he doesn't know the reason,” said the accused's mother. “He was in the final year of his college. We have no clue why our son has been arrested. He will never do such a dirty thing,” she told ANI.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal State Women’s Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter. Chairperson Leena Gangopadhyay stated that the commission is in contact with the police and intends to meet the woman and her family.

“We want the truth to come out. If any social stigma or family pressure is preventing her family from speaking freely, that must be addressed. We are closely monitoring the developments,” Gangopadhyay said.