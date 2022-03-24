As Delhi hotel refuses admission to man with J&K ID, TMC's Mahua Moitra seeks ‘appropriate action’ from police

Reacting to a video showing a man, who says in the clip he is being denied admission by a Delhi hotel as he has a Jammu and Kashmir ID, Trinamool Congress (TMC) parliamentarian Mahua Moitra on Thursday urged the Delhi Police to take ‘appropriate action’ in the case. “I sincerely hope @DelhiPolice and @CPDelhi take appropriate action at the earliest,” tweeted Moitra.

While Hindustan Times does not vouch for the authenticity of the video, it was shared on Twitter by Nasir Khuehami, who has a verified account on the social media site, and is a spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association. Sharing the clip, he blamed the film ‘The Kashmir Files,’ which is based on exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s, for the incident.

“Delhi hotel denies admission to kashmiri man, despite provided id and other documents. Is being kashmiri a Crime?” Khuehami tweeted.

In the video, the receptionist tells the man the Delhi Police have said hotels cannot give rooms to people from Jammu and Kashmir.

The police, meanwhile, issued a clarification, saying they gave no such instruction. “A purported video is viral on social media wherein a person is being denied hotel due to his J&K ID. It is clarified no such direction has been given by Delhi Police. Some netizens are trying to discredit the image of Delhi Police through willful misrepresentation which can attract penal action,” the force said on its Twitter handle.

Hotel aggregator Oyo has taken the hotel off its platform. In a tweet, it said ‘our rooms and our hearts are open for everyone, always.’