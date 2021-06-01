Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / As divorces spike, Goa govt makes premarital counselling compulsory
india news

As divorces spike, Goa govt makes premarital counselling compulsory

State Law Minister Nilesh Cabral on Monday said the state government's Goa Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (GIPARD) will finalise the counselling course and its format.
PTI | , Panaji
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 02:02 PM IST
The decision was taken following a rise in divorce cases reported in Goa, an official said. (Representative image)

Citing rise in the number of divorce cases, the Goa government has decided to come up with a policy to make premarital counselling mandatory.

State Law Minister Nilesh Cabral on Monday said the state government's Goa Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (GIPARD) will finalise the counselling course and its format.

"We are coming up with a new policy to make premarital counselling mandatory in the state. We may also rope in religious institutions for the same," he said.

The decision was taken following a rise in divorce cases reported in Goa, he said.

"Many divorces are taking place within six months to one year of marriage. As a policy, we thought that premarital counselling should be made compulsory to create awareness among couples," Cabral said.

While the minister said he did not have data on the exact number of divorce cases reported each month, he claimed the number has increased in recent times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
divorce case
TRENDING NEWS

Image of butterfly perched on table sipping water surprises people. Here’s why

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP